March Of Movements

After his death in 1956, the movement splintered under the guise of ideology, in reality driven by rank opportunism among its leaders. The Republican Party of India (RPI) was soon divided, with one faction invoking the “ideology of Ambedkar” to accuse the other—those advocating struggles for land for the landless—of being communists. The Dalit Panthers, formed in 1972 by educated Dalit youth inspired by the Black Panther Party in the United States and by Ambedkar’s radical legacy, offered a comprehensive critique of caste, class, and patriarchy, linking Dalit liberation to global struggles against capitalism and imperialism. By defining “Dalit” to include all oppressed peoples, they infused a new militancy into Dalit politics. Yet internal discord and state repression curtailed their influence, and they too fractured along the Ambedkarism–communism divide, with one group accusing the other of being Marxist and betraying Ambedkar’s path of Buddhism. This recurring opposition between Marxism and Ambedkarism eventually drifted the Dalit movement into the reactionary camps, including that of Brahminism.