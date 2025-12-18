The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

The SHANTI Bill dismantles this consensus. Introduced on December 16, 2025 and passed by the Lok Sabha the next day despite demands by several Opposition parliamentarians for referring the legislation to a parliamentary panel. The Bill now moves to the Rajya Sabha for discussion following which it can become law. The Bill permits private participation across the entire nuclear value chain — mining of atomic minerals, fuel fabrication, reactor construction, operation, and decommissioning — under government licensing. The stated rationale is rising energy demand and fiscal constraints of the public sector. But this explanation obscures more than it reveals.