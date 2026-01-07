Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Pushkar Singh Dhami says Uttarakhand is ready for any further probe or CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
19-year-old receptionist murdered in 2022; main accused Pulkit Arya (former BJP leader) arrested; trial ongoing in Dehradun.
Opposition demands CBI takeover; CM rejects protection allegations, stresses transparent investigation.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the state government is fully prepared for any further probe or investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, assuring complete cooperation with central agencies and reiterating that justice will be delivered without any bias or delay.
Speaking to reporters after a high-level review meeting on law and order, CM Dhami said: “The Ankita Bhandari case is a sensitive and tragic matter. The state police have already arrested the main accused, including former BJP leader Pulkit Arya, and the investigation is being conducted transparently. If the CBI or any other central agency wants to take over or conduct further inquiry, we are ready to provide every support. No one will be spared.”
The 19-year-old hotel receptionist from Uttarakhand went missing on September 18, 2022, from a resort in Tehri Garhwal owned by Pulkit Arya, a former close aide of ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Her decomposed body was recovered from the Rishikesh canal on October 19, 2022. The case sparked massive public outrage, protests across the state, and allegations of political protection for the accused.
In 2023, the Uttarakhand Police filed a chargesheet against Arya and two others under sections for murder, abduction, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. The trial is ongoing in a special court in Dehradun, with the prosecution claiming the murder was a result of “personal dispute” after Ankita resisted inappropriate advances and threats related to her employment.
Recent demands for a CBI probe have resurfaced after new witness statements and social media campaigns, with opposition Congress and AAP accusing the BJP government of shielding influential figures. CM Dhami dismissed such claims, saying: “The case is being handled strictly as per law. We have nothing to hide.”