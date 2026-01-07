Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

The 19-year-old hotel receptionist from Uttarakhand went missing on September 18, 2022, from a resort in Tehri Garhwal owned by Pulkit Arya, a former close aide of ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ankita Bhandari
Ankita Bhandari
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pushkar Singh Dhami says Uttarakhand is ready for any further probe or CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

  • 19-year-old receptionist murdered in 2022; main accused Pulkit Arya (former BJP leader) arrested; trial ongoing in Dehradun.

  • Opposition demands CBI takeover; CM rejects protection allegations, stresses transparent investigation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the state government is fully prepared for any further probe or investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, assuring complete cooperation with central agencies and reiterating that justice will be delivered without any bias or delay.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level review meeting on law and order, CM Dhami said: “The Ankita Bhandari case is a sensitive and tragic matter. The state police have already arrested the main accused, including former BJP leader Pulkit Arya, and the investigation is being conducted transparently. If the CBI or any other central agency wants to take over or conduct further inquiry, we are ready to provide every support. No one will be spared.”

The 19-year-old hotel receptionist from Uttarakhand went missing on September 18, 2022, from a resort in Tehri Garhwal owned by Pulkit Arya, a former close aide of ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Her decomposed body was recovered from the Rishikesh canal on October 19, 2022. The case sparked massive public outrage, protests across the state, and allegations of political protection for the accused.

In 2023, the Uttarakhand Police filed a chargesheet against Arya and two others under sections for murder, abduction, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. The trial is ongoing in a special court in Dehradun, with the prosecution claiming the murder was a result of “personal dispute” after Ankita resisted inappropriate advances and threats related to her employment.

Related Content
Related Content

Recent demands for a CBI probe have resurfaced after new witness statements and social media campaigns, with opposition Congress and AAP accusing the BJP government of shielding influential figures. CM Dhami dismissed such claims, saying: “The case is being handled strictly as per law. We have nothing to hide.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  2. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

  3. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

  4. Women's Premier League 2026: Top Five Run-Getters In Tournament History

  5. Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  2. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  3. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  4. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  2. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  3. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

  5. The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Troika of Terror: Colombia and Cuba next in line, warns Trump

  5. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue