Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Speaking to reporters after a high-level review meeting on law and order, CM Dhami said: “The Ankita Bhandari case is a sensitive and tragic matter. The state police have already arrested the main accused, including former BJP leader Pulkit Arya, and the investigation is being conducted transparently. If the CBI or any other central agency wants to take over or conduct further inquiry, we are ready to provide every support. No one will be spared.”