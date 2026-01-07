AUS Vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Jacob Bethell's Maiden Century Keeps England In Game - In Pics
England wrapped up Australia for a whopping 567 runs in the 1st innings, giving them a lead of 183. At the end of Day 3, England are at 302/8 on the back of a valiant 142 not out by Jacob Bethell, who registered his maiden Test hundred on Day 4 at Sydney. Beau Webster, who scored 72 not out in the first innings for Australia, also chipped in with 3 key wickets to bring his team into a dominant position going into the final day of the series. ENG will enter Day 5 with a lead of 119 runs with just 2 wickets in hand, Bethell (142*) and Matthew Potts are at the crease with the wicket of Josh Tongue left in the bank.
