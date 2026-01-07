AUS Vs ENG, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Jacob Bethell's Maiden Century Keeps England In Game - In Pics

England wrapped up Australia for a whopping 567 runs in the 1st innings, giving them a lead of 183. At the end of Day 3, England are at 302/8 on the back of a valiant 142 not out by Jacob Bethell, who registered his maiden Test hundred on Day 4 at Sydney. Beau Webster, who scored 72 not out in the first innings for Australia, also chipped in with 3 key wickets to bring his team into a dominant position going into the final day of the series. ENG will enter Day 5 with a lead of 119 runs with just 2 wickets in hand, Bethell (142*) and Matthew Potts are at the crease with the wicket of Josh Tongue left in the bank.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell walks from the field at the close of play during on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
1/9
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell is congratulated on his century by Australia's Travis Head, left, as he walks from the field at the close of play during on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Ben Stokes
England's Ben Stokes walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Steve Smith
Australia's Steve Smith reacts after taking a catch to dismiss England's Ben Stokes during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Marnus Labuschagne
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne dives to field the ball during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell bats during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell bats during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-
Australian players celebrate after the dismissal of England's Will Jacks during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Jacob Bethell
England's Jacob Bethell celebrates after scoring a century during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
AUS Vs ENG 5th Ashes Test Day 4 pics-Harry Brook
England's Harry Brook bats during play on day four of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George Depart After Hitting Tons

  2. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

  4. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  5. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  5. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark