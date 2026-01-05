The Sengar Case And The Architecture Of Selective Justice

The Sengar case exemplifies a recurring pattern: protection during the crime, violence to block justice, conviction only after extraordinary intervention, and eventual relief through technicalities that ignore the core wrongdoing. In Unnao, the police refused to file a First Information Report, the survivor’s father died in custody, witnesses were eliminated or intimidated, and the prosecution moved forward only when the Supreme Court shifted the case out of Uttar Pradesh. Now, after all this, suspension of the life sentence rests on the claim that an MLA is not a “public servant” under POCSO—a semantic escape hatch that erases the substance of the crime. This isn’t a one-off failure. It mirrors what we’ve seen in other cases: protection and second chances for those politically aligned; pre-emptive arrests, bail denials and open-ended incarceration for dissenters. The contrast is the point. The Law becomes a filter—shield for some, weapon for others. That is not the rule of law; it is rule by power.