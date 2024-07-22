The Saint And The Devil Behind Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

In 2017, Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his two disciples. Ram Rahim had a cave-themed palatial underground home, as per witnesses and media reports, where he would meditate and allegedly sexually exploit women. While two women told their stories in court, it is said that many more women have remained silent out of fear. In 2019, a CBI court also held Ram Rahim and three others guilty of murdering journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati in October 2002, more than 16 years ago, outside his house after his newspaper 'Poora Sach' published an anonymous letter narrating how the Dera chief was sexually exploiting women at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. Further, in 2021, Ram Rahim along with four others, was convicted of plotting to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager.