National

The Saint And The Devil Behind Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 'Insan', the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, is currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples. He is also convicted for the murder of a journalist and a Dera manager.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, head of Dera Sacha Sauda Photo: Sanjay Rawat
info_icon

Call him ‘Love Charger Baba’ or MSG – short for “messenger of god” – Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ‘Insan’ is one of the most infamous godmen in India, the buzz around whom does not seem to die down. Born to a Jatt Sikh family and a landlord in Rajasthan, he was involved with the Dera Sacha Sauda from a very young age and his father was a devotee of Shah Satnam. However, Gurmeet Singh was not quite as spiritual as his father. 

He rose to fame at the age of 23 when he was suddenly appointed as the next head of Dera Sacha Sauda and was given the name ‘Huzoor Maharaj Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’ by Shah Satnam. In Sirsa, the word on the street is that Singh’s anointment involved threats and a revolver but it could never be proven. His disciples call him ‘Pitaji’ and his three daughters, one of whom he adopted later, call themselves ‘Papa’s Angels’. 

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan is flamboyant and loves the bling. He wore pink flashy robes and arrived on motorbikes to events creating his larger-than-life image. He has directed, produced and starred in several movies under the franchise ‘MSG’ and music albums that appeared to promote his teachings. His song ‘Love Charger’ unleashed his rockstar avatar and gained huge popularity. It was even featured on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s segment 'Do Not Play'. His bio on X, now withheld, described him as: “Spiritual Saint/Philanthropist/Versatile Singer/Allrounder Sportsperson/Film Director/Actor/Art Director/Music Director/ Writer/Lyricist/Autobiographer/DOP.”

null - X/@TheTanveerAhmed
As 'Bhole Baba' Hits Headlines, A Look At Controversial Indian Godmen

BY Trisha Majumder

His work is dedicated to “building a drug-free, vegetarian, and morally upright society”, according to his website. He even holds Guinness World Records for the largest blood donation camps and tree plantation drive, among others. By 2015, Insan had become a household name as the “messenger of god” and developed a political clout big enough to get Z-plus security. However, his popularity soon became his bane as he got caught up in several criminal allegations. 

In 2017, Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his two disciples. Ram Rahim had a cave-themed palatial underground home, as per witnesses and media reports, where he would meditate and allegedly sexually exploit women. While two women told their stories in court, it is said that many more women have remained silent out of fear. In 2019, a CBI court also held Ram Rahim and three others guilty of murdering journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati in October 2002, more than 16 years ago, outside his house after his newspaper 'Poora Sach' published an anonymous letter narrating how the Dera chief was sexually exploiting women at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. Further, in 2021, Ram Rahim along with four others, was convicted of plotting to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. 

Despite multiple convictions, Insan was granted parole several times due to his clout, and each time with increased security. In 2022, he was let out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak three times – a three-week parole in February, then a month in June, and a 40-day parole in October. Again, in 2023, Insan was granted parole thrice – 40 days in January, 30 days in July and 21 days in November.

As per the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, convicts can be granted regular parole. However, in February this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court told the state government that Ram Rahim cannot be granted parole without the court’s permission.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: Hosts Bowl First In Dundee
  2. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir Breaks Anderson's Record; Hosts' Batting Feat - Stats Highlights
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Visitors Chasing 185-Run Target In Dambulla
  5. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  2. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  3. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  4. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  5. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam: Court Convicts APSC Chairman, 31 Others In Cash-For-Job Case
  2. Who Was Chandraswami- The Godman With Political Clout?
  3. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  4. The Cult Of Self-Styled Godman Virender Dev Dixit
  5. Displaying Names Not Mandatory For Shopkeepers Along Kanwar Yatra Route: MP Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  2. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
US News
  1. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  2. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  3. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  5. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
World News
  1. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  2. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  3. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Part Of Gaza Humanitarian Zone
  4. 'Right Thing To Do': Indian-Americans On Biden Dropping Out Of 2024 Presidential Race
  5. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Chandrachud Observes Paper Leak Happened Before May 4
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; Gambhir 'Really Happy' With BCCI
  5. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today