The Saint And The Devil Behind Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Call him ‘Love Charger Baba’ or MSG – short for “messenger of god” – Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ‘Insan’ is one of the most infamous godmen in India, the buzz around whom does not seem to die down. Born to a Jatt Sikh family and a landlord in Rajasthan, he was involved with the Dera Sacha Sauda from a very young age and his father was a devotee of Shah Satnam. However, Gurmeet Singh was not quite as spiritual as his father.
He rose to fame at the age of 23 when he was suddenly appointed as the next head of Dera Sacha Sauda and was given the name ‘Huzoor Maharaj Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’ by Shah Satnam. In Sirsa, the word on the street is that Singh’s anointment involved threats and a revolver but it could never be proven. His disciples call him ‘Pitaji’ and his three daughters, one of whom he adopted later, call themselves ‘Papa’s Angels’.
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan is flamboyant and loves the bling. He wore pink flashy robes and arrived on motorbikes to events creating his larger-than-life image. He has directed, produced and starred in several movies under the franchise ‘MSG’ and music albums that appeared to promote his teachings. His song ‘Love Charger’ unleashed his rockstar avatar and gained huge popularity. It was even featured on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s segment 'Do Not Play'. His bio on X, now withheld, described him as: “Spiritual Saint/Philanthropist/Versatile Singer/Allrounder Sportsperson/Film Director/Actor/Art Director/Music Director/ Writer/Lyricist/Autobiographer/DOP.”
His work is dedicated to “building a drug-free, vegetarian, and morally upright society”, according to his website. He even holds Guinness World Records for the largest blood donation camps and tree plantation drive, among others. By 2015, Insan had become a household name as the “messenger of god” and developed a political clout big enough to get Z-plus security. However, his popularity soon became his bane as he got caught up in several criminal allegations.
In 2017, Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his two disciples. Ram Rahim had a cave-themed palatial underground home, as per witnesses and media reports, where he would meditate and allegedly sexually exploit women. While two women told their stories in court, it is said that many more women have remained silent out of fear. In 2019, a CBI court also held Ram Rahim and three others guilty of murdering journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati in October 2002, more than 16 years ago, outside his house after his newspaper 'Poora Sach' published an anonymous letter narrating how the Dera chief was sexually exploiting women at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa. Further, in 2021, Ram Rahim along with four others, was convicted of plotting to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager.
Despite multiple convictions, Insan was granted parole several times due to his clout, and each time with increased security. In 2022, he was let out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak three times – a three-week parole in February, then a month in June, and a 40-day parole in October. Again, in 2023, Insan was granted parole thrice – 40 days in January, 30 days in July and 21 days in November.
As per the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, convicts can be granted regular parole. However, in February this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court told the state government that Ram Rahim cannot be granted parole without the court’s permission.