President Murmu: India’s Economy Strong, Inequalities Narrowing, Nation Advancing On Multiple Fronts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her "thoughtful address" for capturing India's collective progress and calling on citizens to contribute to nation-building.

Outlook News Desk
President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, said India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy and is making significant strides in reducing economic inequalities, boosting defence self-reliance, empowering marginalised communities, and advancing in technology.

Highlighting a GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent in the last fiscal year, the President noted that domestic demand remains robust despite global economic headwinds, inflation is under control, and exports are rising. “All key indicators show the economy in the pink of health,” she said, crediting good governance and welfare schemes for lifting millions out of poverty and preventing them from slipping back.

Murmu emphasised that “economic inequalities are decreasing, sectoral gaps are disappearing,” adding that the government’s focus on both the poor and those who have recently moved above the poverty line is ensuring inclusive growth.

On national security, Murmu condemned the “cowardly and utterly inhuman” killing of tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, earlier this year, and hailed the decisive military response through Operation Sindoor. She said the mission, which targeted terrorist hubs across the border, showcased the preparedness, technical capability, and strategic clarity of India’s armed forces, and stood as “a test case for Atmanirbhar Bharat" in defence.

Addressing social progress, the President said Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and other historically marginalised groups are “shedding the tag of the marginalised” and realising their aspirations. She also celebrated women’s achievements, noting their increasing role in defence, security, and sports — from barriers broken in the armed forces to finalists in the FIDE Women’s World Cup for chess.

Murmu pointed to India’s rapid technological transformation, with near-universal 4G mobile connectivity enabling the nation’s rise as a global leader in digital payments. She said the newly launched India-AI Mission will boost artificial intelligence capabilities tailored to the country’s needs.

Lauding the confidence and achievements of India’s youth, particularly in chess and other sports, she said the National Sports Policy 2025 envisions India emerging as a global sporting powerhouse.

The President closed with a call for environmental responsibility, urging citizens to act against climate change so that “we will leave behind a planet in which life will be flourishing in natural order.”

