JMM Highlights Welfare Schemes Ahead Of Ghatshila Bypoll

Party MLA said the Hemant Soren government launched initiatives like the Savitribai Phule Kishori Smridhi Yojana and Sarvjan Pension to support students and the elderly.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The JMM MLA said the state government is focused on uplifting children, the elderly, Dalits, farmers, and Adivasis through welfare schemes.

  • The Ghatshila by-election will see JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren face BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former CM Champai Soren, on November 11.

  • The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Ramdas Soren in August.

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, informed the public on Saturday about his government's numerous welfare initiatives, such as the flagship "Maiyan Samman" Yojana, which gives marginalised women Rs 2,500 and the electricity waiver program for the underprivileged.

He claimed that while the BJP was in power in the state, it usurped the rights of the tribal people.

Speaking at a rally at Moubhandar in Ghatshila in support of JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren for the Ghatshila bypoll, the chief minister stated that his government's flagship program, "Maiyan Samman," transfers Rs 2,500 per month to the bank accounts of underprivileged women.

"People of Jharkhand used to be forced to rely on moneylenders to meet their needs. Today, to strengthen the families of the state, to empower half the population of our state (women), we are depositing Rs 2,500 each into their accounts. This amount has been provided every month for a year," said Soren.

Taking a dig at the opposition BJP, Soren claimed, "While the BJP has been promising in many states that they will provide Rs 2,500 or Rs 5,000, they have never delivered. Furthermore, these liars are always ready to usurp the rights of tribals. They have a vulture's eye on the minerals, coal, iron, and copper here." The chief minister also reminded the people about his government's electricity waiver scheme for the poor.

"But unfortunately, they are unable to achieve their goals in this state due to our government. They even imprisoned us in an attempt to take over this state. It was your blessing that they were unable to keep us in jail for long on false charges," said Soren, referring to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2024 over money laundering charges.

Additionally, he asserted that under his administration, administrative machinery visits panchayats as part of the "Sarkar Apke Dwar" (government at your doorstep) program, eliminating the need for residents to repeatedly attend district headquarters to resolve their issues.

Additionally, Soren promised to address the local issues facing the people of Ghatshila, particularly the roads.

"Do not worry, all the roads will be repaired soon. Some areas fall under the forest region, and those issues will be resolved by talking to the Central government. We will not stop till our demands are fulfilled," said Soren.

Recalling the work done by Ramdas Soren, the CM said, "You made Ramdas ji a minister by electing him with a record margin in the last election (2024). Today, we have come to reiterate (Ramdas) his words: this faith of yours will not be broken, but rather to request you to strengthen it further by voting for his son (Somesh Chandra Soren)." JMM's star campaigner and party MLA Kalpana Soren on Saturday also addressed an election rally at Maubhandar Maidan in support of the JMM's Ghatshila bypoll candidate Somesh Chandra Soren.

The JMM MLA informed the public that the Hemant Soren government has implemented the "Savitibai Phule Kishori Smridhi" Yojana for children and the "Sarvjan" pension for the state's elderly to prevent financial hardship from impeding their academic pursuits.

According to her, the Hemant Soren administration has also implemented a number of welfare programs for the underprivileged, Dalits, farmers, and Adivasis.

On November 11, JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren will square off against BJP's Babulal Soren (son of former chief minister Champai Soren) in the Ghatshila by-election. On November 14, the counting will take place.

Ramdas Soren passed away on August 15 while receiving treatment in a Delhi hospital, necessitating the by-election.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
