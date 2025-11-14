JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

Early trends show Somesh ahead of BJP’s Babulal Soren as counting progresses through 20 rounds in the high-turnout by-election.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ghatshila Bypoll
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supporters take out a march in support of their leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over ED team's reaching his New Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering case, in Ranchi, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (representational image) Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • After three rounds, JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren leads with 16,110 votes, ahead of BJP’s Babulal Soren’s 8,569.

  • The bypoll, triggered by the death of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, saw a strong 74.63% turnout on November 11.

  • With 20 rounds and 19 tables in use, counting continues in what’s become a prestige contest for both JMM and BJP.

In the by-election for the Ghatshila assembly seat in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Friday, JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren was ahead of his closest opponent, Babulal Soren of the BJP, by 7,541 votes, according to officials.

Following the third round of counting, the BJP nominee received 8,569 votes, while the JMM candidate received 16,110. With 5,278 votes, JLKM candidate Ramdas Murmu came in third.

Amid strict security measures, the Ghatshila bypoll vote counting began at the Jamshedpur Cooperative College at 8 a.m., according to the official.

Even though the outcome of the election would not significantly affect the Hemant Soren government, the bypoll has become a prestige struggle for both the incumbent JMM and the BJP. There are now 55 MLAs from the JMM-led ruling alliance and 24 from the BJP-led NDA in the 81-member state assembly.

On November 11, 74.63 percent of voters participated in the bypoll.

The counting is in progress, according to East Singhbhum District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karn Satyarthi.

He stated that 19 tables will be counted in a total of 20 rounds.

There are thirteen contenders, but Somesh Chandra Soren of the JMM and Babulal Soren of the BJP—son of former chief minister Champai Soren—are probably going to be the primary contenders.

Somesh is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose passing on August 15 made the bypoll necessary.

In the 2024 assembly election, the late Ramdas Soren defeated Babulal Soren of the BJP by more over 22,000 votes.

For the first time, Somesh Chandra Soren got involved in a political conflict.

