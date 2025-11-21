Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

Nitish Kumar gives up Bihar’s Home Ministry for the first time in years, handing it to BJP’s Samrat Choudhary.
The shift indicates BJP’s strengthened position in Bihar’s NDA government after the recent assembly win.
Alongside Home, other important portfolios — like Mines, Geology, Health, and Law — have been reallocated to key coalition leaders.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has allocated portfolios to 18 ministers in the newly formed NDA government, with a major shake-up marked by the transfer of the Home Ministry to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
Vijay Kumar Sinha, also a deputy CM, has been handed the Land & Revenue, Mines, and Geology departments. Mangal Pandey will oversee both Health and Law, while Dilip Jaiswal has been appointed Industry Minister.
Nitin Nabin will handle Road Construction along with Urban Development and Housing. Ramkripal Yadav has been given Agriculture, and Sanjay Tiger takes charge of Labour Resources.
Arun Shankar Prasad will look after Tourism, Art, Culture, and Youth Affairs, while Surendra Mehta heads the Animal and Fisheries Resources Department. Narayan Prasad has been assigned Disaster Management, and Rama Nishad will manage Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare.
Lakhedar Paswan has been given Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare. Shreyasi Singh will lead the Information Technology and Sports departments. Pramod Chandravanshi has been entrusted with Cooperation, Environment, Forest & Climate Change.
The remaining ministers — including Lalit Kumar Yadav, Krishna Nandan Verma, and others — also received their respective portfolios as part of the expanded cabinet, rounding off the full distribution of responsibilities under the new government.
Transfer of home ministry
Until now, the Home Department — which oversees key law-and-order institutions including the police, CID, STF, and other security wings — has been under Nitish Kumar’s direct control. He has held the portfolio continuously for nearly two decades, shaping his reputation as “Sushashan Babu” (good governance leader).
The reshuffle comes amid the distribution of portfolios in the 26-member Bihar cabinet following the NDA’s emphatic victory in the recent assembly elections.
By placing the Home Ministry in the hands of a BJP deputy chief minister, the move signals a reinforced BJP influence in the state government.