Bihar CM Nitish Kumar On A Delhi Visit, Likely To Meet Modi

Discussions are likely to focus on the expansion of the Bihar cabinet after Makar Sankranti, including finding a replacement for former minister Nitin Nabin.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Holds Meeting In Patna
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is on a two-day visit to Delhi, his first since beginning a record fifth consecutive term, and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior NDA leaders.

  • Discussions are likely to focus on the expansion of the Bihar cabinet after Makar Sankranti, including finding a replacement for former minister Nitin Nabin.

  • The talks may also cover Nishant Kumar’s possible political entry and preparations for the 2026 Rajya Sabha and Bihar Legislative Council elections, where the NDA is well placed due to its Assembly majority.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday departed for a two-day visit to the national capital, where he is expected to hold meetings with senior NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources close to the JD(U) chief, this will be Kumar’s first visit to Delhi since he was sworn in for a record fifth consecutive term about a month ago.

Modi, along with Cabinet colleagues Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and regional leaders such as Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Devendra Fadnavis, had earlier travelled to Patna to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Sources said the expansion of the Bihar cabinet is likely to be a key item on the agenda, with the exercise expected to take place after Makar Sankranti. A replacement will also need to be found for Nitin Nabin, who recently stepped down from the state cabinet after being appointed BJP national working president.

Another issue that could come up for discussion is the much-speculated entry into politics of Nishant, the only son of the state’s longest-serving chief minister.

Recently, JD(U) working president and Kumar’s close aide Sanjay Kumar Jha said there was strong sentiment within the party in favour of Nishant entering public life and expressed hope that the 47-year-old, who has largely stayed away from politics, would take a decision.

Elections to a few Rajya Sabha and Bihar Legislative Council seats, scheduled for 2026, may also feature in the discussions. With its overwhelming majority in the Assembly, the NDA is expected to be well placed to secure several seats at the expense of a weakened opposition, sources said.

