Inside Bihar’s Power Equation: The Three Positions That Define Nitish’s Control

The Speaker’s post is the third crucial position. It has always been strategically important for Nitish, because the Speaker has decisive power under the anti-defection law — crucial during floor tests, rebel activity, or alliance switches. When the Speaker belongs to Nitish’s camp, he gains control over the Assembly’s flow, scheduling, categorising bills, taking action against defectors, and managing disruptions. However, whenever Nitish’s numbers have weakened, this post has slipped out of his hands. In 2020, with just 43 seats, he had to concede the Speaker’s role to the BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha. In 2022, when he went back to the Mahagathbandhan, the Speaker’s post went to the RJD. When he returned again to the NDA in early 2024, he had to accept another BJP Speaker, Nand Kishore Yadav. In short, the Speaker’s post has been Nitish’s most important shield in the Assembly — but it is also the one he is most likely to compromise on when his numbers weaken. Nitish’s strategic timing and political manoeuvring Despite the BJP being the largest party this time, Nitish has once again managed to unsettle them with strategic timing and political manoeuvring. Many believed he would be reduced to a symbolic figurehead in this NDA government, with the BJP holding operational control. But Nitish reversed the script. On November 17, it was widely expected that after the Cabinet meeting, Nitish would recommend dissolving the Assembly and resign as caretaker Chief Minister. But he did not. He knew that as a caretaker CM, he would lose leverage. By delaying this move, he ensured he could negotiate ministerial allocations, particularly Home and Speaker, from a position of strength. With this calculation, he protected his control over Home and prolonged negotiations over the Speaker’s post. Interestingly, until recently, the narrative around Nitish was dominated by concerns over his health. Now, the conversation has shifted back to his political acuity.