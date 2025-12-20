Villages Take the Lead as Jharkhand Government Delays PESA Implementation

One of the villages in the Arki block is Sinjuri, where the Gram Sabha has also enforced PESA itself. Village head Sanika Munda told Outlook, “If we waited for the government to act, we would have grown old. That is why we held a Gram Sabha and implemented PESA ourselves. Be it kendu leaves or timber, forest resources now belong to us. No one can do the mining of soil, sand, or gravel without the permission of the Gram Sabha, and the Gram Sabha must be paid.”