A Constitutional Dream Comes Alive In A Small Maharashtra Village

Soundala village in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district has unanimously declared itself a “caste-free village”, adopting the motto “Aamchi Jaat… Manav” (My Caste is Humanity) during a Gram Sabha meeting on February 5.
The resolution invokes the Indian Constitution and commits to equality in public spaces and social life, banning caste discrimination, untouchability, social boycott, and divisive social media posts, while ensuring equal access to temples, water sources, schools and government services.
Village leaders say the move aims to promote peace and prevent human rights violations, sending a strong message against caste injustice and communal tensions, particularly in Maharashtra where caste-related incidents have been reported.
On a calm February morning in Maharashtra’s Soundala village, the winter sun shone gently over fields and narrow lanes as residents made their way to the gram sabha meeting. There were no banners, no raised fists, no dramatic announcements.
Yet what happened inside that meeting hall on February 5 could mark a quiet turning point. Soundala, a village in Nevasa taluk of Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district, officially declared itself a caste-free village.
Its chosen motto is as simple as it is powerful: “Aamchi Jaat… Manav.” My caste is humanity.
With a population of nearly 28,000 people drawn from different castes and religions, Soundala reflects the diversity and complexities of rural India. But on that day, the village chose unity over division.
The resolution was passed unanimously.
Sarpanch Argade of the village said that the Gram Sabha, Sarpanch, Deputy Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat members and villagers gathered together and approved the proposal with one voice.
The move, he said, was aimed at easing communal tensions and sending out a message of peace. “The main objective of the resolution is to stop the violation of human rights. The village residents resolved to accept freedom, equality and fraternity by fighting against caste discrimination,” Sarpanch Argade said.
He added that the decision was taken in response to recurring instances of caste atrocity and communal disharmony reported in parts of Maharashtra and across the country. The village wanted to set a different example, one rooted in constitutional values.
The resolution, written in Marathi, directly invokes the Constitution of India and its Preamble. It commits the village to building a united and humane society guided by liberty, equality and fraternity.
It clearly states that there will be no discrimination in Soundala on the basis of caste, religion, creed or social background. Public places including temples, water sources, crematoriums, schools, government offices and social events will remain open and equal to all.
The resolution goes further. It declares that there will be no untouchability, no social boycott and no caste-based injustice. It even urges villagers not to post anything on social media that may create caste divisions.
If the village fails to uphold these values, the Gram Panchayat and Gram Sabha will take necessary action.
With these words, Soundala formally declared itself caste-free.
The spirit behind the decision draws from India’s long history of social reform.
The sarpanch said it was inspired by the thoughts of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution; Kranti Surya Mahatma Jyotirao Phule; Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule; Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj; and Mahatma Gandhi.
Each of these leaders dedicated their lives to fighting inequality and injustice. By invoking their names, Soundala has linked its local resolution to a much broader moral and historical struggle.
The village also acknowledged the guidance of social activist Shri Pramod Jinjade, expressing special gratitude for his contribution to shaping the initiative.
Under the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act of 1958, Gram Sabhas have the authority to take decisions related to social, educational and moral development. Soundala’s leaders chose to use that power not for roads or taxes, but for social reform.
It is a reminder that meaningful change does not always begin in big cities or legislative assemblies. Sometimes, it starts in a village meeting hall where ordinary citizens decide they want something better.
In Soundala, the villagers say, there is now only one identity that truly matters: Human.