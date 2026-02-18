AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead at Wedding in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Second such killing in a month; police launch manhunt for assailants

AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead at Wedding in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead at Wedding in Punjab's Tarn Taran
  • An Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch, Harpinder Singh of Thathian Mehta village, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen during a marriage function in Tarn Taran district.

  • Police said an AK-47 was used in the attack; Singh died on the spot while his cousin was seriously injured.

  • The incident comes weeks after another AAP sarpanch was killed in a similar manner, even as the Punjab government continues its anti-gangster drive.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a marriage function in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Wednesday, police said.

The incident comes nearly a month after another sarpanch and AAP leader, Jharmal Singh of Valtoha village in Amritsar district, was shot dead during a marriage function. Harpinder Singh, sarpanch of Thathian Mehta village, had gone to attend a wedding at a marriage palace when three armed men opened fire on him from close range.

Villagers said Singh was an active member of the ruling AAP and a close associate of Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Police sources said an AK-47 rifle was used in the attack, and two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. Singh died on the spot. His cousin was seriously injured while trying to chase the attackers and was admitted to a nearby hospital.

The killing took place even as the Punjab government is conducting the second phase of its anti-gangster drive, "Gangsteran Te Vaar".

Police said teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused. 

