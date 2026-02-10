Lee Seo Jun Marriage: Hospital Playlist Star To Wed Girlfriend In Spring

Lee Seo Jun marriage news has delighted fans after the Hospital Playlist actor announced he will marry his longtime girlfriend this spring.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lee Seo Jun
Lee Seo Jun Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lee Seo Jun's marriage was announced via a handwritten note.

  • Hospital Playlist actor to wed longtime girlfriend.

  • Fans and Park So Dam send congratulations.

Lee Seo Jun marriage news has brought cheer to fans across the globe, with the Hospital Playlist actor announcing that he is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend of seven years in the coming spring. The Korean actor shared the update through a handwritten letter, expressing gratitude and asking for warm blessings as he steps into a new phase of life.

In his note, Lee Seo Jun revealed that he will “walk the path of life together as a married couple” with his longtime partner, whom he described as his best friend. Reflecting on their seven-year relationship, he shared that the decision felt natural and meaningful. He also humbly requested fans to support their new beginning without any expectations beyond goodwill, adding that their encouragement would give the couple strength.

The actor further promised to repay the love he has received over the years by continuing to grow both personally and professionally. He wrote that he hopes to return as a more mature individual, balancing life as a family man and an actor with deeper perspective.

Fans react to Lee Seo Jun wedding news

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and colleagues. Actress Park So Dam commented warmly, congratulating him and saying she would see him soon. Admirers flooded social media with heartfelt wishes, with many expressing joy and praying for the couple’s happiness and stability.

Lee Seo Jun’s acting journey

A graduate of the Korea National University of Arts, Lee Seo Jun made his debut in 2016 with the film Crybaby. Over the years, he has built an impressive filmography including Innocent Witness, Time to Hunt, Hansan: Rising Dragon, Miss Baek, V.I.P., and Monstrum. He is widely recognised for his role as Na Chi Guk in the crime thriller Mouse.

On television, apart from Hospital Playlist, he has appeared in A Superior Day, Never Twice, Gyeongseong Creature and its second season, strengthening his position in the K-drama industry.

Published At:
