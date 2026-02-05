Boyfriend On Demand: Jisoo And Seo In-Guk’s Netflix K-Drama Gets Premiere Window

Boyfriend on Demand, starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk, is set to arrive on Netflix as part of its 2026 Korean slate.

Boyfriend On Demand
Boyfriend On Demand Photo: Instagram
  • Boyfriend on Demand stars Jisoo of BLACKPINK and Seo In-guk.

  • Netflix K-drama explores virtual dating and emotional burnout.

  • Series blends romance, fantasy and modern digital relationships.

Netflix has officially locked the premiere window for Boyfriend on Demand, a highly anticipated Korean drama headlined by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Seo In-guk. Positioned as a glossy rom-com with a speculative edge, the series taps into themes of digital intimacy, burnout and algorithm-driven relationships, marking another high-profile addition to Netflix’s expanding K-drama catalogue.

Directed by Kim Jung-sik, known for Work Later, Drink Now and No Gain No Love, the drama unfolds across 10 episodes and centres on Seo Mi-rae, played by Jisoo. Mi-rae is a driven webtoon producer whose demanding career has left her emotionally exhausted and disconnected from real-world relationships.

Boyfriend on Demand Netflix series and storyline

Seeking companionship without emotional risk, Mi-rae signs up for a virtual dating subscription service called Boyfriend on Demand. The platform promises curated romantic experiences tailored to individual emotional needs, offering connection without commitment. What begins as escapism soon forces Mi-rae to confront deeper questions about loneliness, desire and the cost of outsourcing emotional labour to technology.

Seo In-guk stars opposite Jisoo, adding further star power to the project following his acclaimed turn in Death’s Game. His role remains under wraps, but early buzz suggests a layered character that bridges the virtual and real worlds.

Jisoo’s return to acting and Netflix’s K-drama push

The series marks Jisoo’s return to long-form storytelling after Snowdrop and Newtopia. The timing follows a music-heavy year for the BLACKPINK member, including a global world tour that ranked among the highest-grossing by a K-pop act. With touring commitments wrapped, Boyfriend on Demand signals a renewed focus on acting.

Netflix had earlier teased the project as part of its 2026 Korean originals lineup, with promotional stills and social media reveals fuelling anticipation among global fans.

Beyond romance, Boyfriend on Demand reflects contemporary anxieties around app-driven intimacy, workplace exhaustion and the blurred lines between comfort and isolation. With its mix of charm, self-awareness and emotional unease, the series aims to stand out in an increasingly crowded OTT landscape.

