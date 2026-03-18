New K-Drama Releases This Week: Latest Korean Dramas On Netflix And OTT Platforms

From political thrillers to slow-burn romances, this week’s K-drama releases bring fresh episodes and new premieres across Netflix, Viki and more.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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New K-drama releases this week: Latest Korean dramas on Netflix and OTT Photo: IMDb
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • New K-dramas this week: romance, thrillers, and political noir.

  • Climax and Phantom Lawyer lead fresh Korean OTT releases.

  • Latest Korean dramas stream across Netflix, Viki, and Disney+.

Latest K-drama releases this week continue to prove why Korean storytelling remains a global streaming favourite. With a mix of new premieres and ongoing series dropping fresh episodes, platforms like Netflix, Viki, and Disney+ are packed with options across genres.

This week’s line-up leans into variety. There is a high-stakes political noir, a fantasy legal drama, and a quiet romance that revisits first love. If you are looking for new Korean dramas on OTT, here are five titles worth adding to your watchlist right now.

Latest K-dramas on OTT this week:

1. Climax

Where to watch: Viki
When to watch: March 16

A dark, power-driven story sits at the centre of this political noir. The show follows a married couple navigating fame, ambition, and corruption as they get pulled into a dangerous nexus between politics and the entertainment industry.

Their relationship begins to fracture as both chase power, even if it means turning against each other.

2. Siren's Kiss

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
When to watch: Episodes 5 and 6 on March 16 and 17

This romantic thriller builds on tension and attraction. An investigator begins tracking a successful auctioneer suspected in a string of suspicious deaths. What starts as a professional pursuit slowly turns into a dangerous emotional entanglement.

The deeper he digs, the harder it becomes to separate truth from obsession.

New K-Drama Releases This Week - IMDb
New K-drama Releases This Week: 5 Korean Dramas Streaming On Netflix And Other OTT Platforms

BY Aishani Biswas

3. Still Shining

Where to watch: Netflix
When to watch: Episodes 5 and 6 on March 20

A softer, more reflective story unfolds here. The drama follows two people who were once each other’s first love and unexpectedly reunite years later as adults.

As they reconnect, they must confront the past they left behind and decide if there is still space for love in their present lives.

4. Phantom Lawyer

Where to watch: Netflix and Viki
When to watch: Episodes 3 and 4 on March 20 and 21

Blending humour with the supernatural, this fantasy legal drama centres on a lawyer who suddenly begins seeing ghosts. Instead of fear, these spirits bring him their unresolved cases.

Teaming up with a more practical lawyer, he attempts to deliver justice in ways that go beyond the courtroom.

5. In Your Radiant Season

Where to watch: Disney+
When to watch: Episodes 8 and 9 on March 20 and 21

This romance leans into healing and second chances. A chance encounter brings together two people with very different emotional worlds, one warm and expressive, the other distant and guarded.

As they spend more time together, their connection deepens, helping them navigate trauma, memory and identity.

New K-Drama Releases This Week - IMDb
New K-Drama Releases This Week: Fresh OTT Premieres And Final Episodes Fans Should Track

BY Aishani Biswas

This week’s K-drama releases on OTT platforms offer a well-balanced mix of genres, from the intense world of Climax to the emotional quiet of Still Shining. Whether you are in the mood for suspense, romance, or something in between, the current slate covers it all.

With new episodes rolling out across multiple platforms, these latest Korean dramas are now streaming, giving viewers plenty to explore. If your watchlist has been waiting for an update, this week delivers just enough variety to keep things interesting without overwhelming you.

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