Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Accident: Eight Feared Dead In Ladle Blast, Fire At SMS-1

Eight workers are feared dead after a violent ladle blast in the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-1) at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
The explosion caused a large fire, leading to heavy damage and forcing emergency evacuation of the area.
Fire services and rescue teams are battling the blaze and searching for trapped workers amid intense heat and smoke.
At least eight workers are feared dead after a massive ladle blast triggered a major fire in the Steel Melting Shop-1 (SMS-1) at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday.
The incident occurred during operations when a ladle filled with molten metal exploded suddenly, causing a violent blast and spreading fire rapidly in the shop. Thick smoke engulfed the area, making rescue operations extremely difficult.
Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and are working to bring the blaze under control. Rescue teams are searching for workers who may still be trapped inside the facility. Several others have been reported injured and shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
RINL management has confirmed the accident and said a high-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. Preliminary reports suggest a possible technical failure or pressure build-up in the ladle system.
This is one of the most serious industrial accidents at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in recent years. Senior officials from the Steel Ministry and the state government are closely monitoring the situation. Further details on the casualty figures and the status of the fire are expected shortly.