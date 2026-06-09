Vizag Steel Plant Blast: Rs 25 Lakh Ex Gratia, Jobs for Victims' Kin

Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy declared Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for families of eight workers killed at the RINL facility.
The Centre promised permanent employment to one member of each affected family and free education for the victims' children.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced additional relief of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The Centre announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh and permanent employment for the families of eight workers killed in an accident at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant). Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy outlined the relief measures on Monday.
A severe explosion erupted at the plant's Steel Melt Shop-1 on Monday evening. The blast occurred during casting operations involving molten steel.
The explosion triggered a massive fire at the facility. RINL authorities confirmed the industrial accident left eight workers dead and six others injured.
RINL authorities have launched investigations to determine the cause of the fatal blast. Kumaraswamy expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
Compensation and Support Measures
"We will provide Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the family of each deceased employee, whether regular or outsourced. One member of every affected family will be given permanent employment and children will be provided free education," Kumaraswamy said, addressing a press conference late on Monday.
The compensation package supplements statutory benefits such as insurance, provident fund, and gratuity. Severely injured workers will receive a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, and RINL will bear all treatment expenses.
Families of the deceased can reside in steel plant quarters until the notional date of the worker's superannuation. Those living outside the township will be offered quarters as per entitlement if they wish. Furthermore, the victims' children can continue their education on par with RINL employees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy. He announced an additional Rs 2 lakh assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased worker, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
Investigation and Site Visit
Kumaraswamy inspected the RINL accident site late Monday. He was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Vizag MP M Sribharat, and Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.
Following the initial investigations launched by RINL authorities, Kumaraswamy announced the constitution of a special inquiry committee comprising experts from other steel plants. Committee members are scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to inspect the site and submit a comprehensive report on the causes and required preventive measures.
The union minister appealed to employees not to panic following the fatal blast. He reiterated the Centre's commitment to employee welfare, safety, and the broader revival and development of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, assuring that the government would stand firmly with the affected families during their time of grief.