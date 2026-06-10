Vizag Steel Plant Explosion: Bodies of All Eight Victims Handed Over to Families

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The bodies of all eight workers killed in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident have been handed over to their families following the completion of postmortem and other formalities, a senior health official said on Wednesday

Vizag Steel Plant Explosion: Bodies of All Eight Victims Handed Over to Families
Vizag Steel Plant Explosion: Bodies of All Eight Victims Handed Over to Families | Photo: @JaiTDP/X via PTI

Eight workers died and six others sustained injuries in a blast and subsequent fire at the Steel Melt Shop-1 of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) during casting operations involving molten steel on Monday evening.

Initially, the bodies of seven workers, most of whom were from Visakhapatnam and nearby areas, were handed over to their families on Tuesday, while the eighth body was released later in the day after family members of the deceased worker arrived from Bihar and completed the required formalities, said the official.

"Postmortem of all eight workers have been completed and all bodies have now been handed over to their families. The family members of the worker from Bihar arrived and completed the required formalities," the official from King George Hospital (KGH) told PTI.

The VSP has arranged an ambulance to transport the body of the worker from Bihar to his native place.

According to the official, nearly 20 members of the deceased worker's family travelled from Bihar to Visakhapatnam following the accident.

The bodies were completely charred due to exposure to molten steel. However, relatives were able to identify their loved ones.

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