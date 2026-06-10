Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Blast: Bodies of 8 Victims Handed Over

Authorities handed over the bodies of all eight workers killed in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant blast to their families by Wednesday.
The fatal accident occurred on Monday evening at Steel Melt Shop-1 during casting operations involving molten steel.
Medical officials at King George Hospital completed postmortem examinations for all victims before releasing the charred remains.
Authorities handed over the bodies of all eight workers killed in a fatal accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to their families. Medical officials released the deceased after completing postmortem examinations and other administrative formalities.
A blast and subsequent fire at the facility on Monday evening killed eight workers and injured six others. The incident occurred at the Steel Melt Shop-1 during casting operations involving molten steel.
Victim Handover Process Details
Hospital authorities handed over the bodies of seven workers on Tuesday. Most of these victims were from Visakhapatnam and the surrounding areas, according to PTI.
Officials released the eighth body later the same day after the deceased worker's family members arrived from Bihar to complete the necessary paperwork.
"Postmortem of all eight workers have been completed and all bodies have now been handed over to their families. The family members of the worker from Bihar arrived and completed the required formalities," a senior health official from King George Hospital told PTI.
Family Identification and Transport
Following the fatal accident, nearly 20 family members of the worker from Bihar travelled to Visakhapatnam, according to the official.
To assist the grieving relatives, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant arranged an ambulance to transport the Bihar worker's body back to his native place.
The official told PTI that the victims' bodies were completely charred due to their direct exposure to molten steel during the Monday blast. Despite the severe burns, relatives successfully identified their loved ones.