Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Kadapa Steel Plant Construction Work

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched the construction work of JSW Rayalaseema Integrated Steel Plant at Sunnapurallapalli and Peddadanluru villages in this district.
The integrated steel plant will be developed by JSW Andhra Pradesh Steel Limited in two phases in 1,100 acres with a total investment of Rs 16,350 crore, said an official press release.
Phase I will involve an investment of Rs 4,500 crore, while Phase II will bring an additional investment of Rs 11,850 crore, taking the plant's capacity to two million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
Commercial production is targeted to commence by March 2028.
Designed as a modern Green Steel facility, the plant will adopt scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) technology powered by renewable energy, significantly reducing carbon emissions.
"The project was originally approved in 2019 and witnessed foundation ceremonies in 2019 and again in 2023," said the press release.
Following the formation of the TDP-led coalition government in 2024, the project was "revived" through sustained engagement with JSW, it said.
The Government has advanced critical external infrastructure required for the project, said the press release, observing that dedicated water supply infrastructure is being taken up, connectivity to National Highway (NH-67) is under execution while a 12-kilometre railway link connecting the plant to Muddanuru Railway Station is being pursued through RITES under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.
The project is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, promote ancillary industries across Rayalaseema and strengthen Andhra Pradesh's emergence as one of India's leading steel-producing states, the press release added.