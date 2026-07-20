Four Covid Cases With Omicron RF.5 Sub-Variant Detected In Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa

Four Kadapa samples test positive for Omicron RF.5 sub-variant after genome sequencing at NIV Pune.
Health officials say no evidence links RF.5 with severe disease, urging public caution without panic.
Andhra Pradesh strengthens hospital preparedness, surveillance and genome sequencing to monitor emerging Covid variants.
Four Covid-19 samples collected from patients in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district have tested positive for the Omicron RF.5 sub-variant, the state health department said.
The samples were subjected to genome sequencing at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, following which the presence of the sub-lineage was confirmed. Andhra Pradesh has reported 16 active Covid-19 cases so far.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav urged people not to panic, stating that there was currently no evidence suggesting that RF.5 causes more severe illness compared with other circulating Omicron variants.
"There is no evidence that RF.5 causes more severe disease than other circulating Omicron variants," Yadav said in an official statement.
What Is The RF.5 Variant?
RF.5 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant that has previously been detected in Singapore and parts of Southeast Asia. Health authorities said the identification of the variant reflects the continuing evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and highlights the importance of genome sequencing to monitor emerging strains.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) is keeping track of RF.5. Current evidence does not indicate that the variant is linked to increased severity or a rise in hospitalisations.
Officials said that while new Covid-19 mutations continue to appear, not every genetic change results in greater public health risk.
The symptoms associated with RF.5 are similar to those seen in other Omicron infections. These include fever, sore throat, cough, runny or blocked nose, headache, fatigue and body aches.
Doctors have advised high-risk groups, including older adults, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals and those with underlying health conditions, to seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or breathing difficulties occur.
State Intensifies Preparedness
The Andhra Pradesh government has directed hospitals across the state to strengthen preparedness measures. Health facilities have been asked to ensure the availability of isolation wards, oxygen supplies, essential medicines and testing facilities.
The health department is continuing surveillance and genome sequencing of positive samples to track the emergence of new variants.
Officials said the current situation does not indicate the onset of a more dangerous Covid-19 wave and that monitoring and early detection remain the priority.
Public health experts noted that the emergence of new sub-lineages is expected as SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve. They said there is no current evidence suggesting that RF.5 has increased transmissibility, greater ability to evade existing immunity, or a different pattern of disease compared with other Omicron variants.
For now, authorities have advised caution, continued surveillance and timely medical consultation for those experiencing respiratory symptoms.