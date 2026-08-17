Russia Hits Lakshmi Mittal's Ukraine Steel Plant In Missile Strike

Zelenskyy detailed the scale of recent Russian bombardments online. "Emergency services are working at the sites of the Russian strikes that took place this morning and last night. In Kyiv, the fires were quickly extinguished, and emergency work is now ongoing. The Russians injured six people in the city and the region. Kremenchuk and Kryvyi Rih were also hit with ballistic missiles. Wherever the Russians can reach with their ballistic missiles, they strike civilian infrastructure," he said in a social media post.