Fresh Russian Airstrikes Kill Five As Ukraine Seeks More Air Defence

Five people were killed in fresh Russian aerial attacks across Ukraine
Zelensky said Russia used 62 missiles and over 1,550 attack drones in a week
Kyiv again called for stronger air defences to protect cities and infrastructure
At least five people were killed in fresh Russian aerial attacks across Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as Russia continued a large-scale campaign of missile and drone strikes.
In a post on X, Zelensky said Russia had launched 62 missiles, more than 1,550 attack drones and nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine over the past week. Ukrinform also reported the figures.
Emergency Response
Zelensky said emergency services were working at the sites hit by the latest attacks and helping people affected by the strikes.
He also said Ukrainian authorities were continuing to respond to the damage caused by the attacks, while stressing the need for stronger air-defence capabilities to protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.
The latest wave formed part of a sustained increase in Russian aerial attacks, with missiles, drones and guided bombs being used against targets across Ukraine.
The latest attacks add to the continuing aerial campaign between Russia and Ukraine, with Kyiv repeatedly seeking additional air-defence systems and other military support from its partners.