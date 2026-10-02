US Looks To Expand Use Of Canoe-Sized Drones To Deter Migrant Crossings

The Pentagon is considering expanding its fleet of autonomous surveillance boats from 10 vessels by as many as 50 more, after a pilot programme launched in January showed the systems could support detection of migrant crossings and narcotics trafficking
The solar-powered Lightfish vessels can operate for up to six months without refuelling or maintenance, using electro-optical, infrared and sonar sensors to provide persistent surveillance along the Rio Grande
The Pentagon is also studying wider deployments in the Gulf of Mexico and eventually the Pacific, as the US military and law-enforcement agencies increasingly test autonomous systems for continuous border and maritime surveillance
The US Department of Defense is considering expanding its use of autonomous surveillance boats along the Rio Grande and into the Gulf of Mexico after a pilot programme showed the technology could help detect and deter illegal border crossings and narcotics trafficking.
The unmanned surface vessels, built by San Diego-based Seasats, are being tested as part of a wider effort by US defence and law-enforcement agencies to use lower-cost autonomous systems for continuous surveillance. Reuters reported that officials are considering expanding the current fleet of 10 vessels by as many as 50 boats.
The vessels are being deployed along stretches of the Rio Grande as part of US efforts to strengthen control of the southern border.
How The Drones Work
The Lightfish, an 11-foot, 340-pound autonomous boat, can operate for months and is powered by solar panels, Reuters reported.
The vessels carry electro-optical, infrared and sonar sensors that provide real-time tracking information to military and law-enforcement networks. The data can be integrated into systems used by Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard, allowing personnel to monitor areas without keeping crewed boats or aircraft continuously deployed.
A US Department of Defense report published through DVIDS said unmanned surface vessels being used by Joint Task Force-Southern Border can conduct persistent monitoring of the Rio Grande for up to six months without refuelling or maintenance. Their stated objective is to create a hybrid manned-unmanned presence along the river and improve detection of illegal crossings and other activity.
What The Pilot Found
The Pentagon told Reuters that, in an average month, the Lightfish vessels have assisted with 452 detections, 350 apprehensions and 100 turnbacks.
US officials said the boats can remain in one area for long periods, allowing them to maintain surveillance without the fuel and staffing demands of conventional patrol assets. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense M Roosevelt Ditlevson described the vessels as a cost-effective way to monitor areas where drug traffickers and migrants may shift their routes.
The Coast Guard has separately expanded its presence along the Rio Grande through Operation River Wall, deploying additional boats, shallow-water craft, command-and-control equipment and tactical teams to support border operations.
From Rio Grande To Gulf
The Pentagon is considering extending the autonomous-boat programme beyond the river.
Reuters reported that officials are studying whether the vessels could operate in the Gulf of Mexico, potentially creating a wider surveillance network between Texas and Florida. The boats would later be tested in more demanding conditions in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego.
The expansion forms part of a broader US military push to deploy autonomous systems for border and security missions. Joint Task Force-Southern Border has described the Rio Grande as a testing ground for emerging technologies, including unmanned aerial and surface systems.
For now, the Pentagon is studying an expansion rather than committing to a full deployment. Officials say the next stage will test how effectively the autonomous boats can operate across larger and more demanding maritime areas while reducing the burden on crewed aircraft, boats and other border-security assets.