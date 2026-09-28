Indian Army Plans Steel Mesh Shields At Sensitive Sites To Counter Drone Threat

The Indian Army plans to install multi-tier steel mesh screens at sensitive military sites in the western sector.
The structures will provide additional protection against small drones and unmanned aerial systems.
The move follows increased drone activity along the India-Pakistan border, with 863 intrusions reported in 2025-26.
The Indian Army is preparing to install multi-tier steel mesh screens at sensitive military installations and high-value institutions in forward areas to provide an additional layer of protection against drone and unmanned aerial system (UAS) attacks, The New Indian Express reported.
As per the report, the initial deployment is planned at several locations in the western sector, where the Army has been strengthening its defences against the growing use of drones for surveillance, attacks and smuggling.
The move follows increased drone activity along the India-Pakistan border. According to the Ministry of Defence’s annual report for 2025-26, 863 drone intrusions were reported along the border during the period. Of these, 854 incidents were recorded in Punjab and Rajasthan, while 237 drones were shot down. The report said five of the drones carried war-like stores, 72 carried narcotics and 161 had no payload.
“These activities signify greater attempts by the adversary to employ drones for various nefarious activities like reconnaissance and smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics along the International border, especially in Punjab,” the Ministry of Defence said in its annual report.
According to The New Indian Express, the proposed mesh structures are intended to counter small, low-flying drones and swarm attacks that can be harder to detect and neutralise than larger UAS. They will supplement active counter-drone systems already deployed by the military, including jammers, lasers and anti-drone guns.
The Army’s request for information issued on September 25 outlines screens measuring around 37 metres in length and 20 metres in width. The structures will consist of three appropriately spaced layers made from different types of steel mesh. The design is intended to enable successive interception of incoming drones, dissipate their energy and progressively stop them before they reach protected assets.
The outermost layer will use non-reflective coatings and multi-spectral camouflage paint, along with measures to blend the structure with surrounding terrain. The objective is to reduce its visual and thermal signature against aerial and ground surveillance.
Sources cited by The New Indian Express said the first installations are being considered for critical facilities such as command centres and ammunition storage areas in forward locations of the western sector.
The use of protective mesh structures against drones gained wider attention during the Russia-Ukraine war, when Russian armoured vehicles, including tanks, were seen fitted with overhead metal frameworks designed to provide additional protection from aerial threats.
The Indian Army is already using steel meshes and synthetic nets to shield frontline assets, including bunkers, observation posts, artillery systems, vehicles and tanks. Some of these protective arrangements were displayed during this year’s Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.
The latest initiative forms part of a wider effort to expand the Army’s drone and counter-drone capabilities. Officials said around 30 types of UAS and loitering munitions, covering 80 variants across five categories — surveillance, strike, air defence, special roles and logistics — have been identified for use in different operational environments and terrain.
Several existing air-defence weapons have also been modified to improve their ability to detect and engage smaller drones, as the Army seeks to integrate counter-UAS capabilities into its broader air-defence network.
TNIE Sources said a core committee has been constituted to oversee decisions concerning the induction, proliferation and deployment of UAS and counter-UAS systems across the Army and coordinate related requirements.
The push has also accelerated the development and induction of indigenous drone and counter-drone technologies through Army-led projects and partnerships with industry. Automated systems and AI-enabled platforms are increasingly being incorporated into military operations.
The importance of unmanned systems was underscored during Operation Sindoor, when drones were used extensively for reconnaissance and surveillance. Officials familiar with the developments said the operation, along with conflicts elsewhere, had provided the armed forces with insights into the changing nature of warfare.