Indian Army Plans Steel Mesh Shields At Sensitive Sites To Counter Drone Threat

The move follows increased drone activity along the India-Pakistan border. According to the Ministry of Defence’s annual report for 2025-26, 863 drone intrusions were reported along the border during the period. Of these, 854 incidents were recorded in Punjab and Rajasthan, while 237 drones were shot down. The report said five of the drones carried war-like stores, 72 carried narcotics and 161 had no payload.