Abhijeet Dipke Flags Women’s Safety Concerns At LPU Amid Campus Unrest

Abhijeet Dipke raised women’s safety concerns at Lovely Professional University after a purported video from the girls’ hostel surfaced
The unrest at LPU in Phagwara was triggered by an alleged rape and suicide case involving a girl student
Police vans were vandalised, academic buildings were set on fire and explosions were heard during the weekend violence
Abhijeet Dipke raised concerns over women’s safety at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara, Punjab on Monday amid ongoing unrest on campus. The Cockroach Janata Party leader shared a purported video of a female student who alleged that some boys had entered the girls’ hostel with knives.
In the video, the student alleges that girls were asked to stay inside their rooms because security outside the campus had become minimal. “University campus should be one of the safest places in the world. If women don’t feel safe even inside their hostels, we have a serious problem. It’s 2026. Women should not have to protest, plead or fight for something as basic as their safety,” Dipke posted on X.
Hindustan Times reported that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The remarks come as LPU faces protests and damage on campus after an alleged case involving the rape and suicide of a girl student triggered unrest over the weekend.
Campus Violence Erupts
Protests began on Saturday. They broke out at LPU over an alleged case involving the rape and suicide of a female student. That allegation has become the immediate trigger for wider unrest on the campus in Phagwara.
The university saw multiple violent incidents over the weekend. Police vans were vandalised, academic buildings were set on fire and explosions were heard from inside the campus.
The disruption then spread to academic activity. The university postponed its mid-term examinations and suspended regular classes for 10 days. Several students left for their hometowns amid heavy police deployment.
University Response
The university issued a safety advisory. It stated that students who chose to stay on campus should remain inside their hostels or places of residence. It also asked them to avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest in the interest of their own safety.
Students said the campus was calm on Monday morning. Even so, they remained worried about their safety after the violence reported on Sunday night.
Students Describe Damage
Students pointed to a shutdown. A student told ANI, that the university had informed students about the class suspension and exam postponement. “We received the notice yesterday... Everything is peaceful inside the campus... Exams have been postponed and the regular classes were suspended. If everything goes well, normalcy might return within 1-2 weeks,” the student said.
Another student told ANI that the administration had briefed them on the damage to university buildings during the unrest. “According to the interaction we had with the administration, we were told that amid the ruckus last night, the main Computer Science buildings on the campus were vandalised and set on fire, which is why we were granted a 10-day holiday,” the student said.