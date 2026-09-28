South Korea Demands Ukraine Apology Over North Korean POW Transfer Disclosure

Zelenskyy publicly revealed that Ukraine had transferred two North Korean POWs to South Korea
Seoul says Kyiv breached a confidentiality agreement intended to protect the soldiers and their families
Ukraine has disputed the existence of the agreement, prompting South Korea to demand an official explanation and apology
South Korea has demanded an explanation from Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that two North Korean prisoners of war had been transferred to South Korea, with Seoul saying Kyiv had breached an agreement to keep the move confidential.
The South Korean presidential office on Sunday expressed “strong regret” over what it described as Ukraine’s unilateral disclosure of the transfer and its subsequent denial that a non-disclosure agreement existed.
Seoul said the confidentiality arrangement had been intended to protect the two soldiers and their families and was agreed for diplomatic, security and humanitarian reasons. The presidential office said it was considering additional measures if necessary.
What Zelenskyy Said
Zelenskyy disclosed the transfer during his address to the UN General Assembly earlier last week.
He said Ukraine had recently sent two North Korean prisoners of war to the Republic of Korea after they were captured on the battlefield. Zelenskyy also said the two soldiers had been difficult to capture alive and that one had attempted suicide after realising he was about to be taken prisoner.
The Ukrainian presidential office subsequently said the transfer had been carried out through direct dialogue with Seoul.
Seoul’s Objection
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said earlier last week that disclosure of the transfer was a breach of an agreement between the two governments.
Lee said keeping the transfer confidential was appropriate because disclosure could create risks for the prisoners and their families and could affect diplomatic and security issues on the Korean Peninsula. South Korea had previously declined to confirm that the soldiers had arrived, citing possible threats to their safety and to relatives still in North Korea.
The presidential office said Ukraine had itself sought confidentiality because of potential domestic criticism over relinquishing the possibility of using the prisoners in an exchange for Ukrainian POWs. Seoul agreed to the arrangement, citing the safety of the soldiers and their families.
Ukraine’s presidential office, however said that Kyiv had disclosed only the fact of the transfer and argued that it would have been unusual to keep the entire process secret. Ukrainian media had also reported a presidential source denying the existence of a confidentiality agreement.
Who Are The Prisoners?
The two North Korean soldiers were captured by Ukrainian forces in January 2025 after being deployed to Russia’s Kursk region alongside other North Korean troops supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to Yonhap.
Their eventual transfer to South Korea followed discussions between Seoul and Kyiv over their future. South Korea had maintained that North Korean POWs who wished to come to the country would be welcomed and provided protection under its laws.
In March, South Korean and Ukrainian foreign ministers agreed to continue cooperation on the issue in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles, according to South Korea’s Foreign Ministry.
Why It Matters
The dispute comes as South Korea closely monitors North Korea’s military cooperation with Russia, including the deployment of North Korean troops to the Ukraine war.
Seoul’s presidential office said the confidentiality issue could affect diplomacy, national security and the security environment on the Korean Peninsula. The immediate disagreement is over whether a non-disclosure agreement existed, but the dispute also highlights the sensitivity surrounding the treatment and future of North Korean soldiers captured while fighting for Russia.
For now, Seoul says it is considering further measures, while Kyiv has disputed the existence of the confidentiality arrangement. The two governments had previously agreed to cooperate on the POW issue, but the public dispute over the transfer has introduced a new strain into their bilateral relationship.