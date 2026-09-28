Nepal Floods, Landslides Kill 21 As Heavy Rain Triggers Evacuations

At least 21 people have died in floods, landslides, lightning and other rain-related incidents across Nepal, with 439 monsoon-related incidents recorded over five days.
Flooding and landslides have affected several districts, with about 1,000 people evacuated in Butwal and roads and highways disrupted by rising rivers and landslides.
Separately, an avalanche at Himlung Himal killed at least four people, while around 12 others remained missing as rescue teams continued search operations.
At least 21 people have been killed in floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents across Nepal over the past few days, officials said on Sunday. This comes as relentless rainfall triggered fresh flooding, swept away houses and disrupted road traffic in several parts of the country.
The Himalayan nation is still reeling from last month's devastating flash floods, which killed at least 1,453 people, while more than 5,000 remain missing, according to PTI.
Heavy Rain Triggers Floods, Landslides
Five people were killed after a landslide buried a house in Mathagadhi Rural Municipality of Palpa district on Saturday night. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday morning.
Separately, 16 people were killed in floods, landslides, lightning and other rain-related incidents over the past four days, taking the overall toll to 21.
The country recorded 439 monsoon-related incidents over the past five days, while security personnel rescued 1,284 people affected by floods, landslides and inundation.
In Rupandehi district of Lumbini province, floodwaters from the Tinau River swept away six houses along the riverbank in Butwal on Saturday night after the river crossed its danger level, the Kathmandu Post reported.
Highways Blocked, Evacuations Underway
Around 200 houses were at risk and security personnel evacuated about 1,000 people overnight as the Tinau and nearby streams swelled following continued rainfall.
In Chitwan district, the Narayani River and Riu stream crossed their danger levels early Sunday. The Narayani reached 9.23 metres at Devghat, above its danger level of 9 metres, while the Riu rose to 3.92 metres against its danger mark of 3.8 metres.
Heavy rain also triggered landslides and mudslides at several places in Chitwan, blocking roads, while landslides disrupted traffic along highways in Karnali province.
On Saturday, flooding from the Narayani and Saptakoshi rivers inundated 389 houses in Nawalparasi West and Saptari districts, forcing hundreds of families to move to safer locations.
Authorities have urged people living in flood- and landslide-prone areas to remain alert as rainfall continues.
Earlier in the day, the death toll from an avalanche that struck a climbing group's base camp at Himlung Himal in Nepal's Manang district has risen to four, after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the site. Around a dozen people are still feared missing, according to local officials and rescue teams, who are continuing search operations.
The avalanche hit the base camp on Sunday morning as Nepalese climbers and support staff were preparing the route for an upcoming expedition, The Kathmandu Post reported.
The avalanche struck the base camp of Himlung Himal, a 7,126-metre peak in the Nar Phu region of Manang, burying tents and people at the site. The group consisted of Nepalese climbers and support workers who had travelled ahead of foreign climbers to prepare the camp and fix ropes for the climbing season.