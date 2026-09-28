Pakistan’s First Astronaut: What Will The China-Backed Mission Do In Space?

Pakistan is preparing to send its first astronaut to China’s Tiangong space station, with one of two candidates to be selected after training.
The astronaut will serve as a payload specialist, conducting experiments in biology, materials science, biotechnology and microgravity.
The mission is part of Pakistan’s broader space programme, including Earth-observation satellites and a planned lunar rover on China’s Chang’e-8 mission.
Pakistan is set to send its first astronaut into space under a cooperation programme with China, with one of two Pakistani candidates expected to join a short-duration mission aboard China’s Tiangong space station as a payload specialist.
The astronaut will conduct scientific experiments in orbit and take part in routine crew activities as part of China’s human spaceflight programme.
The mission marks a significant step in Pakistan’s space programme, but it is also a product of its growing space cooperation with China. Here is what the mission will involve, what the Pakistani astronaut will do aboard Tiangong, and what it means for Islamabad’s ambitions in human spaceflight and space research.
Who Will Be Pakistan's First Astronaut?
Pakistan and China signed the astronaut cooperation agreement in February 2025. China subsequently selected two Pakistani candidates: Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud.
Both entered training at China's Astronaut Centre. The astronaut will be selected for the actual flight after completing training and evaluations. The astronaut will become the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station.
A payload specialist is a crew member whose principal responsibility is carrying out specialised scientific or technical work associated with a mission, rather than serving as the spacecraft's commander or pilot.
CMSA says the Pakistani astronaut is being trained in basic and aerospace technical skills, including Chinese language and mission-specific terminology.
The selection process involved multiple stages of screening. The two candidates were shortlisted after undergoing medical, psychological and aptitude assessments at the Astronaut Centre of China, according to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). They are undergoing advanced training in China before one is selected for the actual mission.
The selection is being carried out in stages similar to China's own astronaut-selection process. China Manned Space Agency spokesperson Lin Xiqiang said the Pakistani astronaut would not only conduct scientific experiments on behalf of Pakistan but would also perform standard crew duties aboard the station.
According to an April 2026 report by Dawn, one of the two candidates is expected to participate in a mission as a payload specialist, becoming the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station.
What Will The Pakistani Astronaut Do In Space?
The mission will involve scientific experiments across areas including: biological sciences, medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, materials science, microgravity studies, and astronomy.
Experiments in orbit allow scientists to study phenomena under microgravity conditions that cannot be reproduced in exactly the same way on Earth. The research can cover biological processes, materials, fluids and the effects of the space environment on living systems.
The astronaut will operate experimental equipment, collect or handle samples and perform procedures according to the mission's scientific programme. The CMSA describes the flight as a short-term mission.
The astronaut's role will therefore be more than simply representing Pakistan aboard the station. According to CMSA, the selected astronaut will conduct scientific experiments on behalf of Pakistan while also carrying out standard duties required of a member of the space-station crew.
SUPARCO has said the experiments could have applications beyond space science. Its programme description links the planned research to areas including medical research, environmental monitoring and space technology.
A more recent report citing SUPARCO said the experiments will cover material science, fluid physics, life and biological sciences and biotechnology, with possible applications in areas such as climate resilience, food security and industrial innovation.
That means the mission is also intended to build Pakistani scientific expertise in conducting research under microgravity conditions. The China Space Station has experimental facilities designed for research in several scientific disciplines, giving Pakistani researchers an opportunity to work with an orbital laboratory rather than simply sending an astronaut as a symbolic guest.
Is This A One-Off Mission Or Part Of A Bigger Space Plan?
The mission is part of a broader Pakistani space strategy, although Pakistan is relying heavily on international cooperation rather than developing an independent human-spaceflight vehicle at this stage.
SUPARCO describes the astronaut programme as part of Pakistan's wider space ambitions and says the cooperation is intended to contribute to technological innovation, capacity building and scientific research. There is evidence of Pakistan's broader space activity beyond astronauts.
For example, SUPARCO says Pakistan has developed and launched Earth-observation satellites, including PRSC-EO3 in April 2026.
Pakistan also has a lunar programme: SUPARCO says its indigenous lunar rover is planned to join China's Chang'e-8 mission in 2028 as part of the International Lunar Research Station project. The astronaut mission is not occurring in isolation. It sits alongside Pakistan's satellite, Earth-observation and lunar exploration programmes, with China playing a major role in providing launch and exploration opportunities.
The mission is expected to take place in late 2026, with Pakistani authorities previously indicating an October-November 2026 timeframe. Before the flight, the two candidates must complete their advanced training and evaluations, after which one will be selected for the mission.
The mission therefore represents Pakistan's entry into human spaceflight through international cooperation, while its wider programmes show an effort to expand capabilities in satellite technology, Earth observation and lunar exploration.