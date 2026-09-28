Kohli’s 139, Gill’s 110 Power India To Stunning 8-Wicket Win Over West Indies
India began their three-match ODI series against West Indies with a commanding eight-wicket victory at the Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. After India opted to bowl, West Indies posted 295/7 in 50 overs, with Justin Greaves scoring a maiden ODI century (101) and John Campbell contributing 62. Kuldeep Yadav was India’s standout bowler, claiming 4/40, while Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets. In reply, India chased down 296 in just 41.4 overs, powered by centuries from captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Gill struck 110 off 108 balls before falling with the score at 225, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off 88 deliveries. Kohli’s 55th ODI century also took him past 15,000 runs in the format. India’s victory gave them a 1-0 lead.
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
Tags
- Cricket
- India National Cricket Team
- India Vs West Indies
- Virat Kohli
- ODI Cricket
- Shubman Gill
- West Indies National Cricket Team
- IND Vs WI
- Kuldeep Yadav
- India Vs West Indies ODIs
- John Campbell
- India Vs West Indies Cricket Match
- WI Vs IND
- IND Vs WI Series
- West Indies Vs India 1st ODI
- India Vs West Indies ODI Series
- Cricket Photos
- Justin Greaves
RELATED STORIES
How Did India Qualify For Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final Without Playing A Single Ball Against Afghanistan In QF? Explained
'Fire Innings...': Shubman Gill’s 4-Word Post For Virat Kohli Goes Viral After Record-Breaking Knock
'Not Focused On Milestones': Virat Kohli Wants to 'Unlock A New Version' As He Reaches 15,000 ODI Runs