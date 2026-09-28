Kohli’s 139, Gill’s 110 Power India To Stunning 8-Wicket Win Over West Indies

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India began their three-match ODI series against West Indies with a commanding eight-wicket victory at the Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. After India opted to bowl, West Indies posted 295/7 in 50 overs, with Justin Greaves scoring a maiden ODI century (101) and John Campbell contributing 62. Kuldeep Yadav was India’s standout bowler, claiming 4/40, while Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets. In reply, India chased down 296 in just 41.4 overs, powered by centuries from captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Gill struck 110 off 108 balls before falling with the score at 225, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off 88 deliveries. Kohli’s 55th ODI century also took him past 15,000 runs in the format. India’s victory gave them a 1-0 lead.

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India won by 8 wickets with 50 balls remaining
India's Virat Kohli, right, congratulated by West Indies players after India won the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IND won by 8 wickets with 50 balls remaining
India's Virat Kohli, right, and Ruturaj Gaikwad greet each other after winning the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Virat Kohli IND vs WI
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IND vs WI Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Shubman Gill India vs West Indies
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, celebrates his century as Virat Kohli looks on during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Virat Kohli India vs West Indies
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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India vs West Indies 1st ODI
India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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West Indies vs India 1st ODI
India's Virat Kohli, left, celebrates his fifty runs with captain Shubman Gill during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Shubman Gill India vs West Indies 1st ODI
India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Shubman Gill India vs West Indies ODI Cricket Series
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Rohit Sharma India vs West Indies
India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Matthew Forde IND vs WI 1st ODI
West Indies' Matthew Forde plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Amir Jangoo IND vs WI 1st ODI
West Indies' Amir Jangoo celebrates his fifty runs during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Roston Chase IND vs WI 1st ODI
West Indies' Roston Chase bowled out by India's Prasidh Krishna during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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IND vs WI 1st ODI Amir Jangoo
West Indies' Amir Jangoo plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Kuldeep Yadav India vs West Indies 1st ODI
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls a delivery during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Justin Greaves India vs West Indies 1st ODI
West Indies' Justin Greaves celebrates his century during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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India vs West Indies 1st ODI Justin Greaves
West Indies' Justin Greaves plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Justin Greaves West Indies vs India 1st ODI
West Indies' Justin Greaves, left, celebrates his fifty runs as John Campbell looks on during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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West Indies vs India 1st ODI
West Indies' Justin Greaves, left, celebrates his fifty runs with John Campbell during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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John Campbell West Indies vs India 1st ODI
West Indies' John Campbell plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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India vs West Indies ODI Cricket Series
India's captain Shubman Gill, right, and West Indies' captain Shai Hope pose for photograph with trophy during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

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