Kohli’s 139, Gill’s 110 Power India To Stunning 8-Wicket Win Over West Indies

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 September 2026 1:23 pm

India began their three-match ODI series against West Indies with a commanding eight-wicket victory at the Sports Hub International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. After India opted to bowl, West Indies posted 295/7 in 50 overs, with Justin Greaves scoring a maiden ODI century (101) and John Campbell contributing 62. Kuldeep Yadav was India’s standout bowler, claiming 4/40, while Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets. In reply, India chased down 296 in just 41.4 overs, powered by centuries from captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Gill struck 110 off 108 balls before falling with the score at 225, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off 88 deliveries. Kohli’s 55th ODI century also took him past 15,000 runs in the format. India’s victory gave them a 1-0 lead.