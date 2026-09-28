'Fire Innings...': Shubman Gill’s 4-Word Post For Virat Kohli Goes Viral After Record-Breaking Knock

Gill and Kohli shared a 151-run partnership during India’s chase of 296, taking the game away from West Indies after the hosts had made a strong start with the ball. Gill scored 110 from 108 deliveries, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off just 88 balls. Kohli’s knock also saw him become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs, while his century was his 55th in the format.