'Fire Innings...': Shubman Gill’s 4-Word Post For Virat Kohli Goes Viral After Record-Breaking Knock

Shubman Gill’s four-word X post for Virat Kohli goes viral after India’s dominant ODI win
Gill and Kohli stitched together a match-winning 151-run partnership
Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139, while Gill scored a brilliant 110
India’s first ODI against West Indies produced a memorable batting show, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli both scoring centuries in a dominant eight-wicket victory. Gill’s four-word X post celebrating Kohli’s performance has now caught the attention of cricket fans online.
Shubman Gill’s Four-Word Post For Virat Kohli Goes Viral
Gill and Kohli shared a 151-run partnership during India’s chase of 296, taking the game away from West Indies after the hosts had made a strong start with the ball. Gill scored 110 from 108 deliveries, while Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off just 88 balls. Kohli’s knock also saw him become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs, while his century was his 55th in the format.
Following the spectacular performance, Gill took to X with a short message for his senior teammate. His four-word post quickly attracted attention, with fans celebrating the connection between the two batters. The timing made the post even more notable, coming after the pair had combined for a match-winning partnership on the field.
Gill and Kohli’s Partnership Steals The Show
The opening ODI turned into a landmark night for both batters. Gill, leading India, registered his 10th ODI century, while Kohli produced another spectacular chase after returning to international action. His unbeaten 139 included 10 fours and nine sixes, while Gill struck 13 fours and a six during his century.
Their 151-run stand came after Rohit Sharma and Gill had put together 74 runs for the opening wicket. Once Rohit departed for 32, Gill and Kohli took control and ensured India completed the chase with 50 balls remaining. Kohli’s unbeaten finish also earned him another milestone-filled evening, while Gill’s century continued his strong run as India’s ODI captain.
The result gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second ODI now set to provide another opportunity for the two batters to continue their impressive partnership.