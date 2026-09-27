UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Luka Modrić And Marco Pašalić Fire Croatia To Hard-Fought 2-1 Away Win Over Czechia

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 27 September 2026 7:53 pm

Croatia kicked off their UEFA Nations League 2026–27 campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Czechia at a packed Fortuna Arena in Prague. After a tense and tightly contested scoreless first half, the evergreen captain Luka Modrić broke the deadlock just moments after the restart with a vintage, trademark long-range strike that stunned the home crowd. Czechia responded with resilience, applying sustained pressure until substitute Adam Karabec clinically leveled the score in the 68th minute to ignite hopes of a comeback. However, Croatia's tactical depth proved decisive. Head coach Zlatko Dalic's fresh legs paid immediate dividends when substitute Marco Pašalić restored the lead in the 76th minute with a composed finish, securing a crucial three points away from home for the Vatreni.