UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Luka Modrić And Marco Pašalić Fire Croatia To Hard-Fought 2-1 Away Win Over Czechia

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Croatia kicked off their UEFA Nations League 2026–27 campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Czechia at a packed Fortuna Arena in Prague. After a tense and tightly contested scoreless first half, the evergreen captain Luka Modrić broke the deadlock just moments after the restart with a vintage, trademark long-range strike that stunned the home crowd. Czechia responded with resilience, applying sustained pressure until substitute Adam Karabec clinically leveled the score in the 68th minute to ignite hopes of a comeback. However, Croatia's tactical depth proved decisive. Head coach Zlatko Dalic's fresh legs paid immediate dividends when substitute Marco Pašalić restored the lead in the 76th minute with a composed finish, securing a crucial three points away from home for the Vatreni.

image Prefer on Google
UEFA Nations League: Czechia vs Croatia
Croatia's Luka Vuskovic heads the ball next to Czechia's Czechia's Adam Hlozek, left, during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
1/10
UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs Czechia
Croatia's Ante Budimir fights for the ball with Czechia's Vladimir Coufal, left, during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
2/10
UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Czechia vs Croatia
Croatia's Luka Vuskovic, center, jumps for the ball between Czechia's Robin Hranac and Adam Hlozek, right, during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
3/10
UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Croatia vs Czechia
Czechia's Matej Radosta, left, runs celebrating after scoring a goal later disallowed for offside during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
4/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match: Czechia vs Croatia
Croatia's Marco Pasalic, right, scores his side's second goal next to Czechia's Jiri Slama during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
5/10
UEFA Nations League soccer match: Croatia vs Czechia
Croatia's Marco Pasalic, right, scores his side's second goal past Czechia goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
6/10
UEFA Nations League soccer: Czechia vs Croatia
Croatia's Petar Sucic runs with the ball away from Czechia's Stepan Chaloupek, right, during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
7/10
UEFA Nations League soccer: Croatia vs Czechia
Czechia's Adam Karabec, right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
8/10
Czechia Croatia Nations League Soccer
Croatia's Luka Modric, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
9/10
Croatia Czechia Nations League Soccer
Czechia's Pavel Sulc, left, watches as Croatia's Luka Modric controls the ball during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
10/10
Czechia vs Croatia UEFA Nations League
Croatia's Petar Sucic, left, vies for the ball with Czechia's Lukas Cerv during the Nations League soccer match between Czechia and Croatia in Prague. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories