IIT Bombay Students Hold Candle March, Demand Fresh Enquiry Panel In Sahil Wakode Death Case

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Outlook News Desk
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IIT Bombay students held a candlelight march demanding reconstitution of the panel probing Sahil Wakode’s death and action against Prof Suryanarayana Doolla

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Summary of this article

  • IIT Bombay students held a candlelight march demanding reconstitution of the panel probing Sahil Wakode’s death.

  • Students said the existing 10-member committee lacked independence and sought action against Prof Suryanarayana Doolla.

  • They demanded an external panel, removal of Doolla from responsibilities and resignation of IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare.

IIT Bombay students held a candlelight march on Friday night and demanded that the enquiry committee probing the death of Sahil Wakode be reconstituted.

The students said the panel examining Wakode’s alleged suicide should be replaced and sought action against Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, along with a broader inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the case, reported India Today.

The protest was held a week after Wakode was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18. The march began at Justice Corner near the institute’s main gate and ended at Hostel 4.

Students used the one-week mark since Wakode’s death to press for changes to the enquiry process.

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Why Students Oppose Existing Panel

Earlier this week, the institute’s board formed a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s alleged suicide.

Students objected to the panel, saying it lacked independence.

Their concerns centred on Prof Suryanarayana Doolla. Students alleged that some members of the existing panel had expressed support for Doolla, who has been named in the police FIR.

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Doolla, a faculty member named in the FIR in connection with allegations of caste discrimination and abetment to suicide, has been sent on leave so that the probe can proceed impartially.

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What Students Are Demanding

Students have demanded that the committee be reconstituted and that no current IIT Bombay employee or student be included in the new panel.

They have also called for at least two of four names to be included in the reconstituted committee: former Planning Commission member Bhalchandra Mungekar, journalist P Sainath, activist Ram Puniyani and academic Sukhadeo Thorat.

Their demands also include removing Doolla from all responsibilities until the criminal investigation is completed and seeking the resignation of IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare.

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Police Probe Into Wakode’s Death

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the alleged abetment to suicide case.

Wakode, 22, was found hanging in his hostel room on the evening of September 18. He had earlier been accused of using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Students said Friday night’s march was linked to their demands for a fresh enquiry panel, action against Doolla and a wider investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death.

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