IIT Bombay Students Clarify Protest Demands After Sahil Wakode’s Death: ‘Not Justifying Academic Misconduct’

Wakode, 22, a student of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room at IIT Bombay’s Powai campus on the evening of September 18. His death followed an alleged incident during an examination in which he was accused of using ChatGPT. His parents subsequently complained of alleged caste-based harassment, following which police registered a case against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.