Gaurav, One Of Kuno’s Original Namibian Cheetahs, Dies Aged Over 10

Gaurav, among the first Namibian cheetahs brought to Kuno, died Monday.
He and Shaurya became known as Kuno’s “Rockstars” after an early hunt.
Gaurav fathered five cubs with South African cheetah Nirva in 2025.
Gaurav, one of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to India under Project Cheetah in 2022, died at Kuno National Park on Monday after his health deteriorated despite treatment. He was a little over 10 years old, The Indian Express reported. The cause of death is yet to be established.
Originally named Elton, Gaurav arrived in India alongside another male cheetah, Freddy, who was later renamed Shaurya. Together, the two became known as Kuno’s “Rockstars”.
From First Hunt To Established Territory
Gaurav and Shaurya were released into Kuno’s free-ranging area on March 22, 2023. Within two days, they made a successful kill. According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund, it was the first recorded cheetah hunt in India in more than 70 years.
The pair went on to establish a territory near their release site. They also encountered another male coalition, Agni and Vayu, as the cheetahs competed for territory in Kuno. Gaurav survived those encounters, but lost his coalition partner in January 2024. Shaurya had been found weak and staggering and died during treatment, according to The Indian Express.
Gaurav later contributed to the programme’s breeding efforts. In April 2025, he fathered five cubs with Nirva, a female cheetah brought from South Africa.
Gaurav was brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park in September 2022 as one of the first eight cheetahs introduced under Project Cheetah. The programme aimed to re-establish a cheetah population in India, where the species had disappeared from the wild more than 70 years earlier.
Gaurav's Final Days
Gaurav was rescued from the wild on September 12 after he was observed to be weak and dull. A veterinary examination found muscle wasting and severe dehydration. A senior wildlife official told The Indian Express that he was given treatment and moved to a quarantine enclosure at Palpur, inside Kuno, for close observation.
A preliminary examination suggested a possible underlying chronic condition. Gaurav’s health continued to decline, and he died at around 4 pm on Monday, the Field Director of the Cheetah Project said. A post-mortem examination and analysis of samples collected from the animal are expected to establish the exact cause of death.
Following Gaurav’s death, Kuno has 51 cheetahs, including 36 born in India, according to the latest official figures cited by The Indian Express. Sixteen are ranging freely in the wild. Four more cheetahs are at Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, taking the total population in India to 55.