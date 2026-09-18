India-born Cheetah Gives Birth To Four Cubs In MP's Kuno National Park

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PTI
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On September 17, 2022, PM Modi had released eight wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into special enclosures at the park in Sheopur district

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Indian-born female cheetah in Sheopur
An Indian-born female cheetah, KGP12, rests with her four newborn cubs at Kuno National Park, in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. | Photo: @byadavbjp/X via PTI
Summary of this article

  • An India-born female cheetah, KGP12, has given birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

  • The birth comes four years after Project Cheetah began with eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in September 2022.

  • Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called the births a sign of progress for cheetah conservation in India.

An India-born female cheetah has given birth to four cubs in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday, a day after the cheetah reintroduction programme completed four years.

"A truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah! A day after India's Cheetah Project completed four years, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno," the minister said in a post on X.

Yadav noted the birth of cubs reflects the growing success of cheetah conservation in India, where the world's fastest land animal was officially declared extinct in 1952.

President Murmu - Photo: PTI
President Murmu Wraps Up 5-Day MP Tour After Visit to Project Cheetah in Kuno

By PTI

"Four years, four new lives, a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Kuno and Project Cheetah family," said the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released eight wild cheetahs brought from Namibia into special enclosures at the park in Sheopur district, marking the beginning of the animal's reintroduction programme.

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