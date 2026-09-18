Congress Takes Swipe At PM Modi's 'Chintan Baithak, Calls It 'Chinta Baithak' Amid Increased Opposition Pressure

Congress called Modi’s planned ministerial meeting a “Chinta Baithak” amid criticism.
Jairam Ramesh questioned why Parliament’s Monsoon Session still remains unprorogued.
Meeting will review governance, reforms, scheme implementation and ministerial coordination issues.
Congress took a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed “Chintan Baithak” with Union ministers, calling it a “Chinta Baithak” amid intense public and political criticism.
The two-day meeting is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 23 and 24. Modi will chair the discussions, which are expected to focus on governance, reforms and policy implementation.
“It is being reported that the PM has convened a Chintan Baithak of all Union ministers on September 23 and 24. Actually, this is more a ‘Chinta Baithak’ given that he has become the fully deserved target of all-round questioning and criticism at a level and with an intensity never witnessed before,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X.
He further targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of seeking a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha following the opposition’s move to block the passage of government bills on April 17.
Ramesh described the sought-after majority as “elusive” and “wholly super-tainted” and alleged that the government was attempting to break opposition unity through political pressure.
“The Republic was saved that day from the passage of his diabolical bills. That solidarity will survive his ongoing efforts to split and intimidate,” he said.
All Union Cabinet ministers have been asked to remain in the national capital next week to prepare for and attend the meeting, news agency PTI reported.
The discussions are likely to review the implementation of government schemes, administrative reforms, coordination among ministries, time management and public service delivery. Ministers may also assess the progress of key programmes and prepare the government’s policy roadmap for the coming months.
Modi has previously asked his Cabinet colleagues to prioritise resolving citizens’ problems and improving ease of living. These issues are expected to feature prominently during the meeting.
The session is also likely to examine delays in the execution of government programmes and consider measures to improve coordination between ministries. Ministers may be asked to identify policy gaps and recommend steps to strengthen implementation.