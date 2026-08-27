'Nation Is Confused’: Jairam Ramesh Flags Differing Accounts On China’s Role In Operation Sindoor

Jairam Ramesh questioned differing assessments by Lt Gen Rahul Singh and Gen Anil Chauhan on China’s role during Operation Sindoor.
Ramesh said Singh had described Pakistan-China cooperation as “very disturbingly deep”, while calling Chauhan’s recent remarks “simply opposite”.
Gen Anil Chauhan said Chinese personnel supporting Pakistan’s military equipment should be viewed in the context of “contractual obligations”.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has questioned the Narendra Modi government over what he described as differing assessments by senior military officials of China’s role in supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
Ramesh on Thursday shared clips of remarks made by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul Singh in July 2025 and former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan on August 25, 2026, arguing that the two accounts present contrasting pictures of the Pakistan-China military relationship during the operation.
“On July 4 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Rahul Singh had revealed the very disturbingly deep nature of the Pakistan-China jugalbandi during Operation Sindoor,” Ramesh said in a post on X.
He then referred to Chauhan’s recent comments, saying, “On Aug 25, 2026, the former Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan made his own revelations on this jugalbandi - which are simply opposite to what Lt. Gen Singh had said.”
“The nation is confused,” Ramesh added.
The Congress leader questioned whether the differing assessments pointed to an attempt to reshape the public narrative around China’s involvement.
“What is going on here? Is there some deeper plan to change the narrative?” he asked.
Ramesh also broadened his criticism to the government’s China policy, alleging a “calibrated capitulation to China”. He referred to what he called the Prime Minister’s “infamous clean chit to China on June 2020” and the country’s record trade deficits with China.
“The nation needs to know,” he said.
What Did Gen Anil Chauhan Say?
Chauhan spoke about Operation Sindoor and its aftermath at the ‘VIMARSH’ event organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation.
Discussing Pakistan’s efforts to assess the impact of India’s strikes, Chauhan said Islamabad had been unable to obtain evidence of the targets hit by India despite attempts to access commercial satellite imagery.
He also addressed reports about Chinese personnel being involved in supporting Pakistan’s military equipment during the operation. Chauhan said their presence should be understood in the context of “contractual obligations” and cautioned against drawing conclusions beyond established facts.
What Did Lt Gen Rahul Singh Say?
The video shared by Ramesh features Lt Gen Singh describing Operation Sindoor as a confrontation involving more than one adversary.
Singh said India faced a “multi-adversary challenge”, with Pakistan leading the confrontation while China and Turkey provided significant military support. He also said China used the conflict to evaluate its weapons and systems in a real-world operational environment.
Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. India said the operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).
Ramesh’s comments focus on the apparent difference between the two military assessments, while Chauhan’s remarks specifically cautioned against drawing conclusions beyond established facts regarding Chinese personnel and Pakistan’s military equipment.