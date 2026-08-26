Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Asked Forces To ‘Teach Pakistan A Big Lesson’, Says Gen Anil Chauhan

Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan (retd) has revealed that a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack, decided that India should take an “unthinkable” action to “teach Pakistan a big lesson”. He said Modi gave the armed forces freedom to choose the timing of the response but stressed that there should be no scope for failure and that evidence of the strikes must be secured.