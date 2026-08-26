Former CDS Anil Chauhan Says 'India Did Not Target Pakistan’s Kirana Hills'

“I can, maybe give a kind of an explanation... Before those strikes, we had sent in a lot of loitering munitions to Sargodha, and Kirana Hills is about 10 km north of Sargodha. So the loitering munition is looking for radars which are in and around Sargodha, and it has a time span, which means it will loiter for about two hours, and once it does not find a target, it comes down and hits somewhere,” the former CDS said.