The Ellulian Postscript to an Indian Protest

Technique encompasses technology but extends beyond it. It refers to the totality of means organised around the principle of efficiency, seeking the optimum result with the least expenditure of resources in every sphere of human activity. As the logic of technique spreads through society, it reshapes the cultural environment within which social life is organised. The large-scale diffusion of this logic occurred in India after 2014. This is not to suggest that technique was absent before the Modi government or among millennials.