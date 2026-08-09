"The Post Was Not Important To Me," Pradhan Reveals Why He Resigned As Education Minister

The BJP leader countered the BJD chief's personal attacks. "Naveen Babu also calls me a disgrace to the people of Odisha and a bad person...I may not be bringing laurels for the state, but I have never disgraced the people by my work. I will never do any work which will tarnish the state’s reputation," Pradhan said. He questioned the crowd directly. "Have I ever done anything that will shame the people of Odisha?" he asked, drawing a loud "No" from the audience, News18 reported.