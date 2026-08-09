"The Post Was Not Important To Me," Pradhan Reveals Why He Resigned As Education Minister

Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan disclosed he offered his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before stepping down as Union Education Minister on July 25, 2026.
Speaking at GM University in Sambalpur, Pradhan stated that he resigned because attempts were being made to mislead Generation Z during the NEET protests.
Pradhan asserted that the aspirations of young Indians were far more important to him than holding a ministerial position.
Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that he had himself offered to resign. The Sambalpur MP and senior BJP leader told Prime Minister Narendra Modi he would step down as Union Education Minister. This decision followed widespread protests over the NEET exam leak controversy, which culminated in his exit from the Union Council of Ministers on July 25, 2026.
The revelation came on Saturday as Pradhan was speaking to GM University academics and students in Sambalpur, which marked exactly a fortnight since his exit. Certain elements attempted to misguide Generation Z during the agitation, Pradhan said, News18 reported.
Aspirations Of Gen Z
Breaking his silence on his resignation, Pradhan said he had no personal issues at the time and maintained that the aspirations of young Indians were more important to him than his ministerial position.
"Gen Z is our children. Some people attempted to mislead them. I had no personal issues then," Pradhan said, as PTI reported. He highlighted demographic statistics, noting that India sees the birth of around two crore children every year, totalling nearly 20 crore over the preceding decade.
"These children have aspirations, and they will make India the ‘Vishwa Guru’. The post was not important to me," Pradhan said. He added that he became a Union minister 12 years ago with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur.
Clash With Naveen Patnaik
Pradhan also targeted BJD president Naveen Patnaik in his address. He dismissed airport demonstrations where BJD youth and student wing members chanted "Dharmendra Pradhan Go Back", saying the agitation did not bother him.
"I am a farmer’s son. Even if you tell me to go back, I will come back," Pradhan said.
The BJP leader countered the BJD chief's personal attacks. "Naveen Babu also calls me a disgrace to the people of Odisha and a bad person...I may not be bringing laurels for the state, but I have never disgraced the people by my work. I will never do any work which will tarnish the state’s reputation," Pradhan said. He questioned the crowd directly. "Have I ever done anything that will shame the people of Odisha?" he asked, drawing a loud "No" from the audience, News18 reported.
Pradhan said he had consulted BJD MLA and deputy leader in the Odisha Assembly Prasanna Acharya before attending. "Keeping in view the BJD’s protests, I had consulted Prasanna Bhai whether I should go. Prasanna Babu told me to come and assured me that I would be welcomed. I came here after taking his permission," Pradhan said.
BJD Rejects Pradhan's Claims
BJD Sambalpur district president and former minister Rohit Pujari rejected Pradhan's allegations, saying the BJP government's wrong policies defamed him.
"Nobody had defamed Pradhan. His party and government have defamed him by police resorting to lathi-charge, tear gas and atrocities during the peaceful student agitation at Jantar Mantar," Pujari said according to News18.
"Why would Patnaik want to defame him? The whole country knows that 21 children died by suicide because of him. Of the 22 lakh students who appeared for the examination, around 21 lakh students must be under depression. Nobody needs to defame him; he has defamed himself," Pujari said.
Meanwhile, Sambalpur police detained around 30 BJD workers as a precautionary measure ahead of potential protests, PTI reported.