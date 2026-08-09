Modi, Vance Review India-US Strategic Partnership Over Call

US Vice President JD Vance dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 8, 2026, to discuss deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister Modi congratulated JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance.
Both leaders reaffirmed commitments to boost cooperation in trade, defence, critical technologies, energy security, and critical minerals.
US Vice President JD Vance spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 8, 2026, to talk about reinforcing their nations' strategic alliance. The telephone conversation covered various regional and global developments.
"Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas." Modi said on social media.
During the call, Modi congratulated Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, on July 19, 2026. Alec Neel is the first child born to a sitting US vice president in more than 150 years.
Reviewing the Strategic Partnership
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in trade, defence, critical and emerging technologies, energy security and critical minerals, an Indian government readout stated. The readout stated that they noted the "sustained momentum in the high-level engagements".
Modi has also spoken to President Donald Trump on the phone several times this year. The two leaders also met on the margins of the G7 Summit in Évian, France, on June 17, 2026, to review progress under the India–U.S. COMPACT initiative, the Ministry of External Affairs informed.
The G7 discussions also emphasised global maritime security, seafarer safety and maintaining unimpeded commerce in the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry stated.
Trade Hurdles and Friction
As of July 2026, negotiations for an interim Bilateral Trade Agreement remain stalled. The delay is primarily driven by US demands for agricultural and dairy market access, which India resists to protect local farmers.
India is seeking written assurances against arbitrary Section 301 tariff,. The US recently used this framework to target Indian goods over forced-labour concerns,.
Bilateral talks face further complications due to India's Russian oil imports. Proposed US Senate legislation seeks to penalise major buyers of Russian energy with up to 100 per cent tariffs.
To resolve these issues, Modi and Trump previously directed officials to fast-track a balanced pact.