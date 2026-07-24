Why Is The US Imposing A Forced-Labour Tariff On India? What It Means

Which Indian sectors could be affected?

The United States is India's largest export market, making the tariff significant for several labour-intensive industries.

Sectors that could feel the impact include:

Textiles and apparel

Leather goods and footwear

Gems and jewellery

Engineering goods and auto components

Furniture, handicrafts and some agricultural products

The tariff raises costs for US importers, which could reduce the price competitiveness of Indian products. However, India may still fare better than countries facing the higher 12.5% tariff.

Several products remain exempt, including oil, natural gas, fertilisers, goods already covered under separate US tariffs, and products where higher duties could disrupt US supply chains.