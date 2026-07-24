Spain Declares National Emergency As Wildfires Force 10,000 Evacuations

Spain has declared a national emergency as wildfires in Madrid and Ávila force around 10,000 evacuations.
Authorities have mobilised additional resources and deployed the Military Emergency Unit to support firefighting efforts.
Officials warn that Spain's third summer heatwave could worsen fire conditions and hamper containment efforts.
Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska has declared a national state of emergency in the Community of Madrid and in Ávila province due to forest fires that have forced the evacuation of approximately 10,000 people, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Interior.
The declaration, made under the Civil Protection System, authorises the mobilisation of additional resources and the coordination of all available state assets to combat the fires, the ministry said. The emergency was declared after the fires, which have been burning for several days, intensified and threatened populated areas.
According to the ministry, around 10,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in the affected areas. The fires have been fuelled by extreme temperatures and dry conditions, which have created a high risk of fire spread.
Third Heatwave Of The Summer
Civil Protection and Emergencies, the agency responsible for coordinating emergency response, has warned of the arrival of the third heatwave of the summer, which is expected to further worsen the situation, according to a note from the agency.
"Temperatures will continue to rise in the coming days, creating conditions that favour the spread of fires," the agency said. The heatwave, which has been affecting much of the country, has created a high risk of fire in several regions.
The agency has urged the public to exercise extreme caution and to avoid any activities that could spark a fire.
Military Emergency Unit Deployed
The Military Emergency Unit (UME), a specialised military unit tasked with disaster response, has been deployed to support the firefighting efforts.
The UME has been working alongside regional fire services and other emergency personnel to contain the fires and protect affected communities. The unit's deployment is part of the national emergency response.