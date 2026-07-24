Iran Sent IRGC Commanders, Missile Equipment To Yemen's Houthis On July Flight: Report

Four sources familiar with the matter, including two Iranian sources, Yemen's information minister and a regional security analyst, told Reuters that the Mahan Air flight carried IRGC personnel along with military-related equipment. The aircraft was originally bound for the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, but diverted to the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah after Sanaa airport came under attack by the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. Reuters has not previously reported the transfer.