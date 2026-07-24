Iran Flew IRGC Commanders, Missile Equipment to Yemen Ahead of Houthi Tanker Attacks

Between 10 and 21 IRGC personnel were on board, including senior commanders, according to the two Iranian sources who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to security concerns. One source said the commanders had travelled to support Houthi operations and provide training on new missile systems, and that Iran had also sent gold on the aircraft to fund Houthi activities. A security analyst familiar with the flight said some of the cargo included components related to short- and medium-range missiles and drones — weapons systems similar to those previously used in attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.